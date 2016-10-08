Reality Check: Trump on immigrants pouring in to vote

Story highlights Trump spoke during a meeting with border union officials

His comments may not have reflected the reality of what's going on

(CNN) It sounded just a little too wacky -- and a little too conspiratorial -- to be true.

But here's the exchange that took place Friday morning at a roundtable on border security between Donald Trump and Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, the union representing agents. The subject was why undocumented immigrants had been allowed to cross the border.

Del Cueto: "I spoke to several agents in my sector who are in charge of processing. And the problem that we're seeing reflected through us as a voice is that some of these individuals that were apprehended with criminal records, they're not, they're checking their records, they see that they have criminal records, but they're setting them aside because at this point they are saying immigration is so tied up with trying to get the people who are on the waiting list to hurry up and get them their immigration status corrected."

Trump: "Why?"

Del Cueto: "So they can go ahead and vote before the election."

