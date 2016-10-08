Mike Pence has own woes with women

Story highlights Some Republicans are calling for Pence to replace Trump as their presidential nominee

He faced protests in Indiana over "religious freedom" and anti-abortion measures

Washington (CNN) Mike Pence has emerged as a popular alternative for top Republicans looking to replace Donald Trump as the party's presidential nominee, but the Indiana governor's own record with women could make it a short-lived courtship that doesn't change the result in November.

Pence's record on hot-button items from vowing to shut down the government over Planned Parenthood funding to graphic protests over his recent crackdown on abortion access, would make it difficult for Republicans to peel away suburban women voters from Hillary Clinton.

As talk of Pence replacing Trump bubbled up Saturday -- sparked by top Republicans like Sen. Kelly Ayotte saying she was rejecting Trump and would write in Pence for president -- Planned Parenthood quickly jumped on the attack.

"Trading Trump's violent language for Pence's devastating policy proposals is a horrifying substitution. Donald Trump and Mike Pence have been partners in the same agenda -- and that's what we have to reject," Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said in a statement.

A campaign spokesman for Pence said Saturday he would "not engage in hypotheticals" over questions of Pence's record.

Read More