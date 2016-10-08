Bachmann: Clinton coordinated Trump tape release

Story highlights Bachmann: "Nothing happens by accident from the Clinton campaign.

Trump, Clinton debate scheduled to air Sunday evening

(CNN) WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann insinuated on Saturday morning that the Clinton campaign was behind leaking the decade-old audio recording of Donald Trump spewing vulgarities about women.

"I think what we've been hearing last Friday night is actually pretty predictable. The Clinton campaign had to change the conversation because she had a lot of really bad news this week," Bachmann said on CNN Saturday morning.

"And so this 11-year-old bad boy locker room talk, this is how she wanted to do it. She's trying to tell the media what she wants them to focus on; the questions she wants Anderson Cooper and the people in the room to ask her on Sunday night."

Ahead of the second presidential debate that is scheduled to air Sunday evening, Bachmann appears to be standing behind the GOP presidential nominee despite the crude remarks that were uncovered by Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold.

Read More