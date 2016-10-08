Top Trump donor family urges him to go on the attack

Washington (CNN) The few major financial supporters of Donald Trump on Saturday declined to follow the lead of many Republican elected officials and immediately rebuke their chosen candidate. And the top donor family -- the Mercers -- is doubling-down on attacking Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The most prominent donor families behind Trump -- the Mercers, Ricketts and Adelsons -- on Saturday gave no indication they would ditch the GOP nominee, despite the endless string of mass defections by senior Republicans caused by his latest scandal: the emergence of a decade-old video in which Trump callously spoke about a married woman with whom he had tried to have sex.

In a remarkable and lengthy statement, the generally reclusive Rebekah and Bob Mercer vociferously defended Trump, who they have dedicated millions to supporting through a super PAC and retain enormous influence.

"Donald Trump's uncensored comments, both old and new, have been echoed and dissected in the media repeatedly in an effort to kindle among his supporters a conflagration of outrage commensurate with the media's own faux outrage," the two Mercers said in a statement, first reported by the Washington Post. "Can anyone really be surprised that Mr. Trump could have said to Mr. Bush such things as he has already admitted saying? No. We are completely indifferent to Mr. Trump's locker room braggadocio."

And then they went after Bill Clinton -- and his long history of infidelity and alleged misconduct.

