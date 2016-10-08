Kasich calls Trump's actions 'disgusting' but doesn't urge withdrawal

Story highlights Ohio Gov. John Kasich is blasting Donald Trump's actions as they relate to women

But he's stopping short of calling for Trump to withdraw

(CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich says Donald Trump's actions are "disgusting" -- but he won't go as far as other influential elected Republicans in calling for the GOP presidential nominee to step aside.

"You know, they've kind of come to this party late. So you know, I appreciate their view, but I don't think I need to do any more at this point," Kasich told CNN in a phone interview Saturday.

Kasich said the answer to that question is in the hands of the Republican National Committee.

"Nobody has been clearer about their feelings toward him, or not many, as I have been. You have a Republican National Committee and they have to figure this out," said Kasich.

