Chaffetz explains why he's pulling support for Trump

"This was not just locker talk -- this was offensive," Chaffetz said

Chaffetz said he "felt bad" for the country

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Washington (CNN) — The Republican congressman who led the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server explained on Friday why he's no longer voting for Donald Trump.

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz told CNN's Don Lemon that he can no longer support Trump for President after his extremely vulgar comments about women from unaired footage filmed in 2005.

"My wife, Julia and I, we have a 15-year-old daughter," Chaffetz said. "Do you think I can look her in the eye and tell her that I endorsed Donald Trump for president when he acts like this and his apology? That was no apology, that was an apology for getting caught."

Chaffetz, the House Oversight Committee chairman who led the Hill investigation into Clinton's email use while secretary of state, continued: "So I'm not going to put my good name and reputation and my family behind Donald Trump when he acts like this, I just can't do it."

