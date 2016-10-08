Source: Trump attempted boardroom kiss

Story highlights A friend whom Erin Burnett has known for years recounted the alleged incident

The description mirrors the "Access Hollywood" tape

(CNN) Donald Trump is under fire for his vulgar comments about women in an "Access Hollywood" tape -- and one woman alleges he exhibited similar behavior in at least one other incident.

A friend whom CNN anchor Erin Burnett has known for years recounted an experience she had with Trump in 2010 that echoes his words in the tape that surfaced Friday.

In March 2010, the woman -- who asked not to be identified -- met Trump in a boardroom in Trump Tower.

Another man -- a colleague of Burnett's friend -- was in the boardroom at the time of the incident.

The woman told Burnett: "Trump took Tic Tacs, suggested I take them also. He then leaned in, catching me off guard, and kissed me almost on lips. I was really freaked out. ... After (the meeting), Trump asked me to come into his office alone. Was really unsure what to do. ... Figured I could handle myself. Anyway, once in his office he kept telling me how special I am and gave me his cell, asked me to call him. I ran the hell out of there."

