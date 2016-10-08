Source: Trump attempted boardroom kiss

Story highlights
(CNN)Donald Trump is under fire for his vulgar comments about women in an "Access Hollywood" tape -- and one woman alleges he exhibited similar behavior in at least one other incident.
A friend whom CNN anchor Erin Burnett has known for years recounted an experience she had with Trump in 2010 that echoes his words in the tape that surfaced Friday.
In March 2010, the woman -- who asked not to be identified -- met Trump in a boardroom in Trump Tower.
Another man -- a colleague of Burnett's friend -- was in the boardroom at the time of the incident.
The woman told Burnett: "Trump took Tic Tacs, suggested I take them also. He then leaned in, catching me off guard, and kissed me almost on lips. I was really freaked out. ... After (the meeting), Trump asked me to come into his office alone. Was really unsure what to do. ... Figured I could handle myself. Anyway, once in his office he kept telling me how special I am and gave me his cell, asked me to call him. I ran the hell out of there."
The Trump campaign has not responded to a request for comment.
The alleged incident mirrors Trump's own words in the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape. Trump was talking about actress Arianne Zucker, who was waiting to escort Trump to a soap-opera set on which he was about to tape a cameo appearance.
"I've gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her," Trump said. "You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful -- I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything."
The woman Burnett knows said Friday that hearing Trump's line about Tic Tacs in the 2005 tape "just made me sick."
The other man who was in the boardroom in Trump Tower confirms the alleged 2010 exchange between Trump and the woman occurred.
Trump was married to Melania Trump at the time of the alleged 2010 incident.