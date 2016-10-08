Crapo, Ayotte pull support for Trump

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)WARNING: This story contains graphic language.
Washington (CNN) — Two Republican senators on Saturday announced they were not supporting Donald Trump in the wake of sexually aggressive remarks Trump made in 2005.
Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo and New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte became the first sitting Republican senators to back away from Trump following the incendiary comments.
"I have reached the decision that I can no longer endorse Donald Trump," Crapo said in a statement. "This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but his pattern of behavior has left me no choice. His repeated actions and comments toward women have been disrespectful, profane and demeaning."
He requested Trump step aside so Republicans can "put forward a conservative candidate like Mike Pence who can defeat Hillary Clinton."
Soon after Crapo's announcement, Ayotte also said she would not vote for Trump.
"I'm a mom and an American first, and I cannot and will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women," Ayotte said in a statement.
In August, Ayotte had said she would vote for Trump but not formally endorse him. She said Saturday she will instead be writing in Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, on Election Day.
Friday night, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz became the first sitting Republican congressman to pull his support for Trump in the wake of the 2005 video, which was surfaced by The Washington Post earlier in the day.
Chaffetz, the House Oversight Committee chairman who led the Hill investigation into Clinton's email use while secretary of state, continued: "So I'm not going to put my good name and reputation and my family behind Donald Trump when he acts like this, I just can't do it."