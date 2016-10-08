Crapo, Ayotte pull support for Trump

Story highlights "I have reached the decision that I can no longer endorse Donald Trump," Crapo said

"I cannot and will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women," Ayotte said

Washington (CNN) WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Washington (CNN) — Two Republican senators on Saturday announced they were not supporting Donald Trump in the wake of sexually aggressive remarks Trump made in 2005.

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo and New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte became the first sitting Republican senators to back away from Trump following the incendiary comments.

"I have reached the decision that I can no longer endorse Donald Trump," Crapo said in a statement. "This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but his pattern of behavior has left me no choice. His repeated actions and comments toward women have been disrespectful, profane and demeaning."

He requested Trump step aside so Republicans can "put forward a conservative candidate like Mike Pence who can defeat Hillary Clinton."