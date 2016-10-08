17 other things Trump said that didn't stop Republicans from supporting him

(CNN) — It took an audio recording of Donald Trump bragging about trying to have sex with a married woman and saying he could "do anything" to women -- including grabbing them "by the pussy" -- for Republicans to begin withdrawing their support of their party's nominee.

It was the final straw for the flurry of Republicans who began recanting their endorsements and calling on the Republican nominee to drop out on Saturday, but it was also just the latest in a string of outrageous, controversial and inflammatory comments Trump has made over the course of his nearly 16-month-old campaign.

Here are 17 things Trump has said that didn't cause Republicans to reject their party's nominee or stop them from endorsing Trump in the first place.

1. He called for banning all Muslims

Trump last December called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States," a proposal that would effectively bar about 1.6 billion people from entering the United States on the sole basis of their religion.

The proposal was just one of a slew of Islamophobic comments Trump has made throughout his campaign, including declaring in March that he believes "Islam hates us."

Trump never disavowed his calls for a blanket ban of all Muslims, though he has since said he wants to ban immigration from "terror states."

2. He questioned a federal judge's impartiality because he was 'a Mexican'

Trump argued that Judge Gonzalo Curiel, a US-born federal judge overseeing a lawsuit against Trump University, was inherently biased against him because of his Mexican heritage.

While Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan condemned Trump's remarks as "the textbook definition of racism," neither Ryan nor any other Republican withdrew their endorsement at the time.

Only Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois announced after those comments that he would not support Trump.

3. He feuded with the family of a slain US soldier

Trump lashed out at the Gold Star parents of a slain Muslim US soldier who died in Iraq after they sharply criticized him at the Democratic National Convention.

He said Humayun Khan's mother did not speak during the speech because she was not "allowed" and said the father had "no right" to criticize him.

Trump's escalation of the feud prompted Sen. Susan Collins of Maine to announce that she could not support Trump. No Republicans who had previously endorsed Trump withdrew their support.

4. He didn't deny calling a former Miss Universe "Miss Piggy" after she gained weight

After Hillary Clinton raised former Miss Universe Alicia Machado's allegations that Trump had called her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping" back in the 1990s, Trump didn't deny the allegations.

Instead, he said this : "She gained a massive amount of weight, and it was a real problem."

5. He called undocumented Mexican immigrants criminals and "rapists"

Trump kicked off his campaign amid controversy after labeling undocumented Mexican immigrants broadly as criminals and "rapists."

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best," Trump said. "They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

6. He denigrated prisoners of war -- and never apologized

"He's not a war hero," Trump said in July 2015 about Sen. John McCain, who was imprisoned and tortured for more than five years in a North Vietnamese prison.

"He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured," Trump continued.

McCain announced his support for Trump after he clinched the GOP nomination and only un-endorsed him on Saturday amid the uproar over the 2005 audio.

7. He appeared to mock a disabled reporter

Trump pressed forward with his pattern of mocking reporters who displeased him when he went after Serge Kovaleski, a New York Times reporter who has a physical disability.

"Now the poor guy, you've got to see this guy: 'Uhh, I don't know what I said. I don't remember,'" Trump said in November, flailing his arms in a manner similar to how Kovaleski's arms look due to his disability.

Trump was prompted by challenges to his repeated (and debunked) claim that he saw "thousands" of Muslims celebrating in Jersey City, N.J., as the World Trade Center towers burned and fell during the 9/11 terror attack.

8. He called on Russia to hack Hillary Clinton

Trump appeared to urge Russian intelligence agencies to unearth and release the 33,000 emails Clinton deleted from her private email server.

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press," Trump said in July

Trump's statement marked a startling call from a presidential nominee to urge a foreign adversary to interfere in the US elections.

9. He condoned violence against protesters at his rallies

After a Black Lives Matter protester was shoved, tackled, punched and kicked when he disrupted a Trump rally last fall, the GOP nominee offered this response

"Maybe he should have been roughed up because it was absolutely disgusting what he was doing," Trump said reacting to the incident.

Trump has also said in February of a protester that he would "like to punch him in the face" and fondly recalled the "old days" when protesters would be "carried out on stretchers."

And during another February rally, he urged his supporters: "If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you?"

10. He said women should be punished for getting abortions

"There has to be some form of punishment," Trump said in March when asked if women should be punished for getting abortions should the practice be outlawed.

He later walked back his remark, saying only the doctors who perform the service should be punished if abortions were outlawed.

11. He called a GOP primary rival too ugly to be elected president

"Look at that face!" Trump cried out as his primary rival Carly Fiorina appeared on TV as Trump sat for an interview with Rolling Stone magazine last year.

"Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?" Trump continued.

12. He attacked Ted Cruz's family

Trump repeatedly crossed the line most politicians would not dare to cross by attacking the family of his chief rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, during the GOP primary.

He threatened to "spill the beans" about Cruz's wife -- whom he later retweeted an unflattering picture of alongside a glamor shot of Trump's own wife.

Trump later accused Cruz's father -- with no evidence -- of being involved in President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Trump also called Cruz a "pussy" on stage at a rally before the New Hampshire primary.

13. He said "Second Amendment people" could deal with Hillary Clinton

"Hillary wants to abolish -- essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know," Trump said in August

The comments were interpreted by many as a threat of violence against Clinton and prompted the Secret Service to issue a statement that they were "aware" of Trump's comments.

Trump also called in September for Clinton's Secret Service detail to "disarm."

"Let's see what happens to her," he said. "It'll be very dangerous."

14. He suggested more countries should get nuclear weapons to defend themselves

"North Korea has nukes. Japan has a problem with that. I mean, they have a big problem with that. Maybe they would in fact be better off if they defend themselves from North Korea," Trump said in an April interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace.

"With nukes?" Wallace asked

"Yes, including with nukes," Trump said.

15. He set conditions for defending NATO allies

Trump cast doubt in a July interview with The New York Times as to whether, as president, he would defend some top US military allies in the event of an attack.

Trump said that he would defend NATO allies that have "fulfilled their obligations to us," but would not answer when asked if he would defend those that he believes have not.

16. He refused to immediately reject the support of David Duke and white supremacists

"I don't know anything about David Duke. OK? I don't know anything about what you're even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists," Trump told Tapper when asked about the former Ku Klu Klan leader's support.

He would later disavow Duke's support.

17. He repeatedly made denigrating comments about women

Trump's 2005 conversation about groping and trying to have sex with a married woman was not the first time such lewd talk has surfaced since Trump has been a candidate for president.

In his numerous appearances on "The Howard Stern Show," Trump frequently engaged in vulgar and objectifying conversations about women, including ranking women on a scale of 1 to 10 and discussing everything from oral sex to an anal sex and whether he could get an erection for certain famous women.

And during the presidential race, after suggesting Megyn Kelly asked him tough questions because she was on her period, Trump accused Kelly of being a "bimbo."