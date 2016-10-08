Trump throws GOP into chaos

(CNN) The Republican Party is in a meltdown unlike anything it has experienced in modern times.

The fallout on Saturday revealed a party in chaos as a series of Republicans -- especially those in close close races -- said Trump should abandon the campaign while the nominee himself firmly rejected such notions and floated the potential of holding an event later in the day to rally his supporters. His own running mate, Mike Pence, criticized Trump and pulled out of a scheduled appearance in Wisconsin on behalf of the campaign later Saturday.

Even Trump's wife, Melania, who has kept a low profile in recent months, released a statement saying Trump's comments were "offensive."

"This does not represent the man that I know," she said. "He has the heart and mind of a leader. I hope people will accept his apology, as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world. "

Trump's closest advisers including New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani gathered at Trump Tower to plot a path forward. But in a sign of the extraordinary resistance to Trump that has developed over the past 24 hours, many in the party consulted the rules of the Republican National Committee to decide whether there's any possibility of dropping the billionaire from the ticket -- an option that seems easier said than done.

For now, the RNC has put a temporary pause on its mail operations that are part of the committee's victory operation to assess the current situation and decide if they need to change their message on mailings and other get-out-the-vote operations, according to a top RNC official.

Through it all, Trump seems determined not to be fazed by the crisis enveloping his campaign.

"I'd never withdraw. I've never withdrawn in my life," Trump told The Washington Post . "No, I'm not quitting. I have tremendous support."

The GOP nominee enjoys a strong power base among disaffected Republican voters and there are no immediate signs that his most loyal supporters will split with a man they view as the scourge of a hated political establishment. In fact, the revolt from the establishment wing could further embolden Trump's supporters.

Fast-building mess

The fast-building mess enveloping the Trump campaign is just the latest stunning lurch of a wild presidential race that has repeatedly tested the limits of convention, credulity and even decent political discourse owing to the presence of Trump. Most immediately, the crisis elevates the GOP nominee's crucial second debate clash Sunday night with Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis into an apparently existential moment for Trump's White House campaign.

Even before then, the fragile marriage of convenience between the GOP and Trump was splintering.

Pence abruptly canceled plans to appear with House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin. Pence has repeatedly defended Trump despite his long history of controversial statements and positions. His decision not to show up could be seen as a sign that he no longer wants to personally represent Trump at an important Republican Party event.

Pence issued a statement saying he was offended by the words and actions of his ticket mate.

"I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them," Pence said. "I am grateful that he has expressed remorse and apologized to the American people. We pray for his family and look forward to the opportunity he has to show what is in his heart when he goes before the nation tomorrow night."

Pence's comments were an example of how Republican politicians are maneuvering amid the fast changing political environment to protect their own futures as well as to take account for the short-term run-up to the election.

For her part, Clinton has largely stood by as the drama with Trump and the GOP unfolds. But the furor presents Clinton with a new challenge as she prepares for Sunday's debate.

The former secretary of state must calibrate how she responds to the storm raging around Trump, and also prepare for the possibility that he will try to deflect it by bringing up the past infedilities of her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Trump has also claimed that Clinton herself played an important role intimidating women not to reveal details of her husband's affairs.

Cutting Trump loose

Still, Republicans are already publicly cutting Trump loose.

New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, locked in a tight re-election race, helped trigger an avalanche of top GOP figures away from Trump.

"I'm a mom and an American first, and I cannot and will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women," Ayotte said in a statement, adding she would write Pence's name in on her ballot.

Nevada GOP Senate candidate Joe Heck, competing in another competitive race, said he could no longer support Trump, though would not vote for Clinton.

"I believe our only option is to formally ask Mr. Trump to step down and allow Republicans the opportunity to elect someone who will provide us with the strong leadership so desperately needed and one that Americans deserve," Heck said, appearing with former GOP nominee Mitt Romney Saturday.

Republican Rep. Scott Garrett, who is also in a tight election in his New Jersey district, said Trump's comments were "inexcusable."

"I believe that Mike Pence would be the best nominee for the Republican Party to defeat Hillary Clinton."

Rep. Bradley Byrne, a Republican from Arizona, said Trump's comments were "disgraceful and appalling."

"It is now clear Donald Trump is not fit to be President of the United States and cannot defeat Hillary Clinton," he said. "I believe he should step aside and allow Governor Pence to lead the Republican ticket."

Forcing Trump off the ticket

But the chances that the GOP could force Trump off its presidential ticket just a month before election day appeared to be a long shot, not least because the election is already underway in some states in absentee and early voting.

In theory, there is a mechanism to replace Trump on the ticket should he reverse himself and drop out.

The party rules allow RNC members to pick a new nominee in a state-by-state vote.

But any move to replace Trump would soon run into a legal minefield. There is no system in place, for instance, for states to recall votes or offer new ballots to Americans who have already voted in the election. Ballot access deadlines have already passed in some states so there would certainly be legal challenges to any attempts to count a vote for Trump on a ballot as a vote for Trump.

One RNC member told CNN's Tom LoBianco that dumping Trump would be almost impossible.

"I don't think it's an option. Seriously. Ballots are printed. People are already voting. We just have to live with it."

Another RNC member said getting changes to balloting rules in 50 states was likely not going to work. "We are stuck and so is Pence," the person said.