Story highlights Trump has apologized for vulgar comments that surfaced in a 2005 video

Fahrenthold also said he was shocked by the language Trump used

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Washington (CNN) — The veteran Washington Post reporter who broke Friday's bombshell story capturing Donald Trump making vulgar comments said he was surprised by Trump's language -- even though he has been reporting on the GOP nominee for months.

"The fact that he's not just describing the attractiveness of a woman, he's not just sort of leering at a woman. He's actually describing his own behavior. He's saying, 'I did this and I will do this again. This is what I do when I meet beautiful women.' That's what surprised me the most," David Fahrenthold told CNN's Michael Smerconish on Saturday.

The video -- for which Trump later apologized -- surfaced on Friday and was previously unaired footage from "Access Hollywood." It included Trump on a bus recalling to Billy Bush about a time he tried to "fuck" a married woman. Trump then goes on to say he is can grope women because of his "star" status."