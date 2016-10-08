Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
People sick with cholera receive medical assistance at Saint Antoine Hospital in Jeremie, Haiti, on Monday, October 10. Days after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
People ford one of many rivers along the southern coast, once spanned by bridges that were destroyed or rendered unusable by Hurricane Matthew, near Port-a-Piment, Haiti, on October 10.
People walk past damaged buildings in a seaside fishing neighborhood almost destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Port Salut, Haiti, on Sunday, October 9.
Natalie Joseph cleans clothes in a river cutting through Roche a Bateau, Haiti, on October 9.
US soldiers unload bags of food from a helicopter in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 9. Aid has started to reach the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed.
Residents pray at a church that was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 9.
A victim of cholera receives treatment at the state hospital after Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 9.
Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes on Saturday, October 8, near the remains of her house in Jeremie, Haiti. Her home was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which killed at least 336 people since the storm hit the island country. Aid has begun pouring into the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food and facing an increased risk for cholera.
Residents of Jeremie, Haiti, wait on the shore Saturday as a boat with water and food from the "Mission of Hope" charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti's growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
People unload food and water from a "Mission of Hope" charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country's south.
Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
The wall of a church stands among the debris scattered in Hurricane Matthew's wake.
Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7.
Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.