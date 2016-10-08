Breaking News

How Haiti can recover from Hurricane Matthew's devastation

By Peniel Joseph

Updated 2:07 PM ET, Sat October 8, 2016

Story highlights

  • Peniel Joseph: The international community, led by the United States, has deployed military and humanitarian aid to Haiti but much more needs to be done
  • The outpouring of compassion for the plight of Haitians did not produce enduring results, says Joseph

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Political Values and Ethics and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his own.

(CNN)Haiti, which is still in the midst of a slow and painful rebuilding process in the aftermath of 2010's historic earthquake, has experienced more heartbreak this week with the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. But sadly, for the Haitian people, the initial damage wreaked by environmental disaster has traditionally become a prelude to the disappointment of promises of international aid and relief, especially those sponsored by the U.S.

Peniel Joseph
Peniel Joseph
The Category 4 hurricane touched down on Haiti's southern shore on Tuesday, leaving hundreds dead in its wake and decimating the country's already fragile communications infrastructure. The damage to Haiti's southern peninsula is the latest setback in a series of environmental disasters that have gripped the country recently.
    The collapse of bridges and roads have limited first responders' access to the remnants of town and villages in desperate need of humanitarian aid in areas such as the coastal village of Petit-Goave. To add insult to injury, the region that Matthew hit hardest is the heart of Haiti's food production and will result in shortages and increased security risks that will impact the entire population.
    People sick with cholera receive medical assistance at Saint Antoine Hospital in Jeremie, Haiti, on Monday, October 10. Days after the storm smashed into southwestern Haiti, some communities along the southern coast have yet to receive any assistance, leaving residents who have lost their homes and virtually all their belongings struggling to find shelter and potable water.
    People ford one of many rivers along the southern coast, once spanned by bridges that were destroyed or rendered unusable by Hurricane Matthew, near Port-a-Piment, Haiti, on October 10.
    People walk past damaged buildings in a seaside fishing neighborhood almost destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Port Salut, Haiti, on Sunday, October 9.
    Natalie Joseph cleans clothes in a river cutting through Roche a Bateau, Haiti, on October 9.
    US soldiers unload bags of food from a helicopter in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 9. Aid has started to reach the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed.
    Residents pray at a church that was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 9.
    A victim of cholera receives treatment at the state hospital after Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 9.
    Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes on Saturday, October 8, near the remains of her house in Jeremie, Haiti. Her home was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, which killed at least 336 people since the storm hit the island country. Aid has begun pouring into the hard-hit town, where thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed and many people were running low on food and facing an increased risk for cholera.
    Residents of Jeremie, Haiti, wait on the shore Saturday as a boat with water and food from the "Mission of Hope" charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti's growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
    Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    People unload food and water from a "Mission of Hope" charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country's south.
    Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
    Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
    Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
    The wall of a church stands among the debris scattered in Hurricane Matthew's wake.
    Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
    An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7.
    Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
    A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
    A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
    A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
    Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
    Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
    Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
    Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
    Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
    A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
    A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    The international community, led by the United States, has deployed military and humanitarian aid to Haiti but much more needs to be done. Americans have an unusually intimate, if largely misunderstood, relationship with Haiti. The first independent black republic in the Western Hemisphere via the 1804 revolution, Haiti transformed itself from a French-ruled colony of slaves to a black republic of free citizens.
    Haitians purchased their freedom at a heavy cost however. Diplomatically shunned by the young American nation and its president, Thomas Jefferson, Haiti accrued onerous and largely immoral debts from France that left the young nation struggling to find its economic footing well into the 20th century.
    Read More
    Internally, Haitians struggled, at times violently, over how to write their constitution, hold free elections, and provide economic opportunity and human rights to ordinary citizens too frequently used as pawns by French-speaking Haitian elites who exploited and degraded the labor, freedoms, and humanity of the island's working-class peasantry.
    During the era of antebellum slavery, abolitionists such as Frederick Douglass looked to Haiti as black people's best hope that another world was possible.
    The American occupation of Haiti, from 1915-1934, helped to shape political development during the 20th century, a period marked by the spectacular growth of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, the rise of the authoritarian Duvalier regime, and the hopeful if ultimately unsuccessful democratic stirrings led by the former priest turned two-time president Jean-Bertrand Aristide.
    Over the past two decades Haiti has become a kind of laboratory experiment for human rights activists, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and ex-presidents. At its best, groups like Paul Farmer's Partners In Health have made great strides in providing Haitian citizens with access to medical care and in the process tapped into the historic levels of resilience, strength, and beauty that characterizes the Haitian people.
    The darker side of such humanitarian efforts has resulted in the profound contradiction of Haiti housing the most NGOs per capita in the world while continuing to experience high levels of poverty, disease, sickness, and death.
    The Clinton Foundation's relationship with Haiti offers a prime example of the blurred lines between humanitarian aid and economic profit and exploitation that contour much of Haiti's relationship to America and the wider Western world. As president, Bill Clinton pursued trade policies that helped cripple Haiti's domestic rice production, something he's since apologized for.
    Clinton, widely considered a friend of the Haitian people, played a prominent role in earthquake relief efforts and has, in the wake of this latest tragedy, directed aid efforts through social media. Yet Clinton's efforts have come under scrutiny by critics for mixed results, especially in light of the lofty promises made against the backdrop of the 2010 earthquake, a tragedy that left tens of thousands dead.
    Hurricane Matthew and the destruction of large swaths of Haiti's southern coast place in sharp relief the unfulfilled hopes of 2010 by the international community to inaugurate a new era in Haitian history. The outpouring of compassion for the plight of Haitians did not produce tangible results in the building of schools, houses, roads, bridges, and hospitals on the scale promised as the world turned its attention to Haiti.
    Six years later, a cycle of economic misery and political instability that American policy are deeply implicated in continues. The Haitian people deserve a deep democracy and moral and ethical commitment to rebuilding Haiti from the bottom up, with its architects being ordinary citizens who know the terrain the best.
    Former U.S. presidents and NGO leaders should be a part of this effort, but should not lead it. Most importantly, those who proclaim their intention to want to aid the Haitian people must be honest and transparent about conflicts of interest that turn humanitarian aid into a smokescreen for exploitation.
    In the midst of confronting this latest crisis, Haiti needs allies in the world community whose sole priority is enriching the lives of ordinary Haitians without conflicting financial and political interests.
    The Haitian people, who have continued to hold steadfast to the ancestral dignity bequeathed through revolutionary struggle, deserve nothing less.