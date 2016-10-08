Story highlights Peniel Joseph: The international community, led by the United States, has deployed military and humanitarian aid to Haiti but much more needs to be done

(CNN) Haiti, which is still in the midst of a slow and painful rebuilding process in the aftermath of 2010's historic earthquake, has experienced more heartbreak this week with the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. But sadly, for the Haitian people, the initial damage wreaked by environmental disaster has traditionally become a prelude to the disappointment of promises of international aid and relief, especially those sponsored by the U.S.

The Category 4 hurricane touched down on Haiti's southern shore on Tuesday, leaving hundreds dead in its wake and decimating the country's already fragile communications infrastructure. The damage to Haiti's southern peninsula is the latest setback in a series of environmental disasters that have gripped the country recently.

The collapse of bridges and roads have limited first responders' access to the remnants of town and villages in desperate need of humanitarian aid in areas such as the coastal village of Petit-Goave. To add insult to injury, the region that Matthew hit hardest is the heart of Haiti's food production and will result in shortages and increased security risks that will impact the entire population.

The international community, led by the United States, has deployed military and humanitarian aid to Haiti but much more needs to be done. Americans have an unusually intimate, if largely misunderstood, relationship with Haiti. The first independent black republic in the Western Hemisphere via the 1804 revolution , Haiti transformed itself from a French-ruled colony of slaves to a black republic of free citizens.

Haitians purchased their freedom at a heavy cost however. Diplomatically shunned by the young American nation and its president, Thomas Jefferson, Haiti accrued onerous and largely immoral debts from France that left the young nation struggling to find its economic footing well into the 20th century.