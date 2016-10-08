Breaking News

Has Trump finally gone too far?

By Peggy Drexler

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Sat October 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How do Trump supporters remain loyal after lewd video? _00014908
How do Trump supporters remain loyal after lewd video? _00014908

    JUST WATCHED

    How do Trump supporters remain loyal after lewd video?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How do Trump supporters remain loyal after lewd video? 05:27

Story highlights

  • The shocking and disturbing Trump video fits with a campaign that has appealed to the worst human tendencies, says Peggy Drexler
  • He's built a following of people who cheer his unwillingness to follow rules of political correctness and the permission he's given them to do the same., says Drexler

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Warning: This article contains offensive language.

On Friday, the Washington Post published a video from 2005 in which presidential candidate Donald Trump is heard talking to Access Hollywood then-host Billy Bush about how he would force himself on women and grab them between the legs; how he tried his best to sleep with a certain married woman who later showed up with "phony tits," telling Bush, "I moved on her like a bitch." Because "when you're a star," he said, "they let you do it."
    Fahrenthold on breaking Trump video story
    Fahrenthold on breaking Trump video story_00014407

      JUST WATCHED

      Fahrenthold on breaking Trump video story

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fahrenthold on breaking Trump video story 05:12
    Trump has lately danced on the edge of total campaign disaster, bragging about not paying taxes and urging his Twitter followers, at 5 a.m., to check out a former Miss Universe's sex tape. Will Friday's revelation be the final blow?
    It's a new low, for sure, but it's unlikely to be his end.
    Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    Donald Trump has gone from &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;outsider&lt;/a&gt; to controversial front-runner in the race to become the Republican Party&#39;s 2016 presidential candidate. Trump began his bid with an announcement speech on June 16, calling for a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/&quot;&gt;massive wall&lt;/a&gt; on the U.S. border with Mexico -- for which he said he would make Mexico pay. At this stage he was tied for 10th place in &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the polls&lt;/a&gt;, at just 3%.
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    Donald Trump has gone from outsider to controversial front-runner in the race to become the Republican Party's 2016 presidential candidate. Trump began his bid with an announcement speech on June 16, calling for a massive wall on the U.S. border with Mexico -- for which he said he would make Mexico pay. At this stage he was tied for 10th place in the polls, at just 3%.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    On week five of the campaign, Trump &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/07/18/politics/donald-trump-john-mccain-war-hero/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;turned on Sen. John McCain&lt;/a&gt; at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa. McCain is regarded by many as a war hero after being captured and held in Vietnam for more than five years. After the comments, Republicans rushed to condemn Trump, with rival candidate Sen. Lindsey Graham calling him &quot;a jackass.&quot;
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    On week five of the campaign, Trump turned on Sen. John McCain at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa. McCain is regarded by many as a war hero after being captured and held in Vietnam for more than five years. After the comments, Republicans rushed to condemn Trump, with rival candidate Sen. Lindsey Graham calling him "a jackass."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    During the Republican presidential debate on August 6, &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/08/07/politics/donald-trump-republican-presidential-debate-megyn-kelly/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Megyn Kelly&lt;/a&gt; pressed Trump about &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/08/07/politics/donald-trump-republican-presidential-debate-megyn-kelly/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;misogynistic&lt;/a&gt;, sexist comments he made in the past, such as calling some women &quot;fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Trump slammed Kelly for this, calling her questions &quot;ridiculous&quot; and &quot;off-base.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/08/27/politics/donald-trump-megyn-kelly-fox-news/&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;After the first GOP presidential debate,&lt;/a&gt; Trump said: &quot;You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes ... blood coming out of her... wherever.&quot; Many accused him of making a lewd comment about menstruation. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2015/08/09/trump-defends-his-blood-remarks-who-would-make-a-statement-like-that-only-a-sick-person-would-even-think-about-that/&quot;&gt;Trump told CNN&lt;/a&gt;&#39;s State of the Union that only a &quot;deviant&quot; or &quot;sick&quot; person would think otherwise. On ABC&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/week-transcript-donald-trump/story?id=32957794&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;This Week&lt;/a&gt;, Trump said: &quot;I have nothing against Megyn Kelly, but she asked me a very, very nasty question.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    During the Republican presidential debate on August 6, Megyn Kelly pressed Trump about misogynistic, sexist comments he made in the past, such as calling some women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals."

    Trump slammed Kelly for this, calling her questions "ridiculous" and "off-base."

    After the first GOP presidential debate,     Trump said: "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes ... blood coming out of her... wherever." Many accused him of making a lewd comment about menstruation.

    Trump told CNN's State of the Union that only a "deviant" or "sick" person would think otherwise. On ABC's This Week, Trump said: "I have nothing against Megyn Kelly, but she asked me a very, very nasty question."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    In an effort to defend himself from critics of his remarks about the Fox anchor, Trump explained why it is hard for others to insult him -- his own good looks. Trump spoke about the backlash on NBC, saying: &quot;There&#39;s nothing to apologize (for). I thought she asked a very, very unfair question.&quot;
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    In an effort to defend himself from critics of his remarks about the Fox anchor, Trump explained why it is hard for others to insult him -- his own good looks. Trump spoke about the backlash on NBC, saying: "There's nothing to apologize (for). I thought she asked a very, very unfair question."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Trump was quoted &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/trump-seriously-20150909?page=13&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in Rolling Stone&lt;/a&gt; magazine on September 9, mocking Republican rival Carly Fiorina&#39;s appearance. On the same day, Trump told crowds: &quot;We are led by very, very stupid people.&quot;
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    Trump was quoted in Rolling Stone magazine on September 9, mocking Republican rival Carly Fiorina's appearance. On the same day, Trump told crowds: "We are led by very, very stupid people."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    On October 5, Donald Trump said there would be a &quot;collapse&quot; and &quot;depression&quot; in television ratings if he ended his presidential campaign. Later Trump suggested he would skip a CNN debate unless the network gave him $5 million. CNN refused, and Trump later backtracked.
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    On October 5, Donald Trump said there would be a "collapse" and "depression" in television ratings if he ended his presidential campaign. Later Trump suggested he would skip a CNN debate unless the network gave him $5 million. CNN refused, and Trump later backtracked.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    On November 22, Trump repeated his claim -- widely regarded as false -- that he saw television reports of Muslims in New Jersey celebrating the 9/11 terrorist attacks. &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/11/23/politics/donald-trump-new-jersey-cheering-september-11/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;No footage&lt;/a&gt; to back up Trump&#39;s assertions has been found.
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    On November 22, Trump repeated his claim -- widely regarded as false -- that he saw television reports of Muslims in New Jersey celebrating the 9/11 terrorist attacks. No footage to back up Trump's assertions has been found.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    In the wake of December&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/12/03/us/san-bernardino-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;San Bernardino&lt;/a&gt;, California, shootings, Trump called for a&lt;a href=&quot;/2015/12/07/politics/donald-trump-muslim-travel-ban-early-states/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; travel ban on all Muslims&lt;/a&gt; from entering the United States &quot;until our country&#39;s representatives can figure out what is going on.&quot; He did not give details on how Muslims would be identified, but the Republican candidate did not rule out special identification cards.
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    In the wake of December's San Bernardino, California, shootings, Trump called for a travel ban on all Muslims from entering the United States "until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on." He did not give details on how Muslims would be identified, but the Republican candidate did not rule out special identification cards.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Donald Trump has developed an unlikely &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/12/18/politics/donald-trump-vladimir-putin-bromance/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;bromance &lt;/a&gt;with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the campaign. Trump had previously praised Putin as a leader he would &quot;get along very well with.&quot; Then, on December 17, Putin further stoked the flame, describing Trump as &quot;a bright and talented person.&quot; This led Trump in turn to make more positive comments about the Russian leader.
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    Donald Trump has developed an unlikely bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the campaign. Trump had previously praised Putin as a leader he would "get along very well with." Then, on December 17, Putin further stoked the flame, describing Trump as "a bright and talented person." This led Trump in turn to make more positive comments about the Russian leader.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    An unrelenting Trump took the run-up to Christmas as a chance to &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/12/21/politics/donald-trump-hillary-clinton-disgusting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;insult &lt;/a&gt;Democrat hopeful Hillary Clinton. He said Clinton&#39;s bathroom break in a TV debate was &quot;disgusting&quot; before saying she &quot;got schlonged&quot; by Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential race. &quot;Schlong&quot; is a Yiddish word for penis.
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    An unrelenting Trump took the run-up to Christmas as a chance to insult Democrat hopeful Hillary Clinton. He said Clinton's bathroom break in a TV debate was "disgusting" before saying she "got schlonged" by Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential race. "Schlong" is a Yiddish word for penis.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    On January 24, Donald Trump boasted at a campaign rally in Sioux Center, Iowa, that support for his presidential campaign would not decline even if he shot someone in the middle of a crowded street.
    Photos: Trump campaign: 11 outrageous quotes
    On January 24, Donald Trump boasted at a campaign rally in Sioux Center, Iowa, that support for his presidential campaign would not decline even if he shot someone in the middle of a crowded street.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    mexicans trump quotemmcain trump quotedonald trump blood whereverdonald trump good lookingdonald trump faceRATINGS october trumpFINAL trade centermuslim trump quotedonald trump putinschlong she lost trumpdonald trump quote shoot somebody
    For those who support Trump because they think he's a good businessman, because they're Republicans no matter what, because they don't like the sound of Hillary Clinton's voice or think she'll take away their guns, even this turn of events may not serve to dissuade.
    Read More
    Trump has made a campaign despite his propensity for being crass, arrogant, and entirely off the cuff, appealing along the way to the worst human tendencies, sexism and misogyny not least among them. He's mocked a disabled reporter, called fat women "disgusting," claimed a judge born in the U.S. couldn't do his job because he was of Mexican heritage. He has bungled, and he has been rewarded. Just over one month until the general election, and he is here.
    Trump, caught boasting, finally uses the word &quot;apologize&quot;
    Trump finally uses the word "apologize"
    Many, in fact, likely even welcome his bluster. For all the ways that Trump is not like the average American citizen—his flashy real estate career, his (alleged) billions, his celebrity standing—his supporters also seem to enjoy the parts of him that they see as "real" and "honest." Maybe even relatable.
    He's built a following of people who cheer his unwillingness to follow rules of political correctness and the permission he's given them to do the same. Consider a sampling of the merchandise on display at the Republican National Convention, as reported by Peter Beinart in this month's Atlantic: Pins that read, "Don't be a pussy. Vote for Trump in 2016" and "Trump 2016: Finally someone with balls" as well as T-shirts with slogans like "Trump that bitch" and "Hillary sucks but not like Monica."
    Would the &#39;Hooters defense&#39; have worked for Trump?
    Would 'Hooters defense' have worked for Trump (opinion)
    And it's all in good fun, right? After all, it was only last week that their candidate told KSNV in Las Vegas that "There's nobody that has more respect for women than I do." Pinky swear.
    It's not, of course. Although in an early response to the tape Trump dismissed the comments as "locker room banter," exactly the sort of talk that helps minimize the severity of sexual assault and crimes against women, and perpetuate rape culture—not to mention diminish the role of women in society.
    When women are objectified, as Trump put it on tape, as "tits" and "pussy," they lose their humanity. It is no small thing, and it's not in good fun. If Trump really did "grab women between the legs," or kiss them without consent, as he claimed to have done, more than once, that is assault; an offense for which people are fired (see Roger Ailes) and vilified (Bill Cosby) if not jailed (yet).
    Trump has specialized in verbal abuse for months if not years, and his remarks could just be boasting about things that never happened. But if true, this kind of behavior is criminal
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    For the immediate future, though, what will likely worry Trump the most: At last, the GOP seems to be turning on him. RNC chairman Reince Preibus, who has stood by Trump through previous ill-advised comments, has already issued a statement condemning him, saying, "No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever."
    Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who has also remained in support of Trump, said in a written statement that "His comments are totally inappropriate and offensive." Sen. Paul Ryan said Trump would no longer appear at an event scheduled for Saturday: "I am sickened by what I heard today." Trump's running mate, Gov. Mike Pence said he was offended by Trump's words and the actions he described.
    Megyn Kelly is right about Trump choosing Hannity over &#39;unsafe spaces&#39;
    Megyn Kelly is right about Trump choosing Hannity over 'unsafe spaces'
    Meanwhile, late Friday night, Trump released a video statement apologizing, saying that "I've never said I'm a perfect person, nor pretended to be someone that I'm not." He admitted he was wrong and pledged to be a "better man tomorrow."
    It was, perhaps, the most humbled we have seen Trump to date. And yet, he couldn't help but make excuses. "Let's be honest," he said. "We're living in the real world. This is nothing more than a distraction from the important issues we're facing today." And "Bill Clinton has actually abused women."
    Relevant? Barely. But, then, neither is Trump, and yet here we still are.