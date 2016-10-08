US: No 'blank check' for Saudi Arabia in Yemen

Story highlights Saudi-led airstrikes hit a funeral home in the Yemeni capital

(CNN) The White House on Saturday condemned a Saudi-led coalition airstrike on a wake in Yemen that local health officials said killed at least 155 people.

"US security cooperation with Saudi Arabia is not a blank check," US National Security Council Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"Even as we assist Saudi Arabia regarding the defense of their territorial integrity, we have and will continue to express our serious concerns about the conflict in Yemen and how it has been waged."

Price added that the US would reevaluate its support for the coalition in its fight to prevent Houthi rebels allied with Iran and forces loyal to Yemen's deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh from taking power.

"In light of this and other recent incidents, we have initiated an immediate review of our already significantly reduced support to the Saudi-led coalition and are prepared to adjust our support so as to better align with US principles, values and interests, including achieving an immediate and durable end to Yemen's tragic conflict," he said.