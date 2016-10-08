Officials: Saudi-led airstrikes hit Yemen funeral home; 155 dead

Story highlights Saudi-led airstrikes hit funeral home in Yemeni capital

At least 155 people were killed, health ministry officials say

(CNN) At least 155 people were killed in Saudi-led airstrikes that hit a funeral home in Yemen's capital of Sanaa, two health ministry officials said Saturday.

No other details were immediately available.

The Saudi-led coalition, involving several Arab countries, began a military campaign in Yemen in March 2015 aimed at preventing Houthi rebels allied to Iran and forces loyal to Yemen's deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh from taking power.

An estimated 10,000 people have been killed in what many term the "forgotten war," according to the UN.

