England secures first win for new boss Southgate

(CNN) England gave Gareth Southgate an easy introduction to his role as its latest manager with a comfortable 2-0 win against Malta at Wembley.

Southgate's side secured its second win in World Cup qualifying with first-half goals from Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli to top its group after two games.

The caretaker boss was in charge for the first time in the wake of Sam Allardyce's departure after just 67 days at the helm.

Allardyce, 61, was filmed by undercover Daily Telegraph reporters seemingly admitting that he knew of ways to skirt FIFA rules on player ownership.

He was summoned to a meeting at the Football Association and left "by mutual consent" after just one match, a 1-0 stoppage-time win against 10-man Slovakia in September.

