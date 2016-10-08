Story highlights Saxony Police carried out a controlled explosion at the scene, a spokeswoman said

The police force has urged people in the area not to post images or video to social media

(CNN) Officers are carrying out a major operation in the German city of Chemnitz "because of the suspected preparation of an attack with explosives," Saxony police said via Twitter on Saturday.

No suspect has yet been detained, police said. An explosion heard at the scene "was a protective measure taken by the police," the police force said, as it warned people in the area to stay indoors.

Saxony Police spokeswoman Kathlen Zink told CNN a controlled explosion had been carried out by police.

She could not give any information as to where the suspected attack with explosives was meant to take place.

The police urged people via Twitter not to post photographs or video to social media as the operation, in a residential area, was ongoing.

