Bangladesh police kill 11 suspected militants in raids

(CNN) Bangladesh police on Saturday raided three houses outside the capital Dhaka, killing at least 11 suspected Islamic militants, officials said.

Those killed were members of the outlawed group Jamaatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh (JMB), said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. Authorities have blamed the group for a recent spate of attacks in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.

Different units of the Bangladesh police force raided three houses, two in the Gazipur district close to Dhaka and one in the Tangail district, about 60 miles from the capital.

Nine suspected militants were killed in Gazipur and two in Tangail, said Khan. All were killed in gunfights with police after refusing to surrender, he added.

Police recovered firearms and ammunition from the scenes, Khan said.

