Haiti death toll rising after Hurricane Matthew

By Azadeh Ansari, CNN

Updated 5:23 PM ET, Sat October 8, 2016

People walk through the devastated town of Jeremie on Thursday.

  • At least 336 people have died since the storm hit
  • Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane

(CNN)Hurricane Matthew has left behind widespread destruction across Haiti and killed hundreds in its path, and officials fear the death toll could increase as aid workers reach the worst-hit areas.

"The death toll is rising on an hourly basis as aid workers and authorities get into these really hard-hit regions where not only communication and power were knocked out, but the roads were knocked out, so there has really been no way in," CNN International Correspondent Shasta Darlington reported from Port-au-Prince on Saturday morning.
    At least 336 people have died since Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, a spokesman for Haiti's Civil Protection Service, Joseph Edgard Celestin, told CNN.
    "Four people are missing, 211 are injured and more than 60,000 people are now displaced from the killer storm," he said.
    "We do not know the exact number; we cannot find all the people," Haitian senator Herve Fourcand, told CNN on Saturday.
    Other media outlets report much higher deaths. A count by Reuters, based on information from local civil protection officials, put the death toll well over 800.
    "It's only now that we're beginning to really understand the extent of the devastation," Darlington said.
    An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
    Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
    Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
    Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
    Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
    Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
    The wall of a church stands among the debris scattered in Hurricane Matthew&#39;s wake.
    The wall of a church stands among the debris scattered in Hurricane Matthew's wake.
    Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7.
    Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7.
    Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
    Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
    A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
    A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
    A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
    A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
    Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
    Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
    Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
    Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country&#39;s presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
    Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
    Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
    Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
    Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.&lt;br /&gt;
    Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
    A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
    A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
    A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
    A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Matthew struck the southwestern peninsula with winds of 125 mph (200 kph) and heavy rains that flattened homes, flooded villages, razed crops, swept away cattle and cut off the parts of the island.
    The U.S. State Department warned citizen travelers of "serious problems concerning emergency response/medical care infrastructure and crime in Haiti," in a statement released Friday.
    Worse still, there are warnings the aftermath could worsen the nation's cholera epidemic, which killed at least 10,000 people after the 2010 earthquake.
    "Cholera is the biggest problem right now," Fourcand said. "We need clean water. The water here is so dirty."
    An estimated 500,000 children live in the areas in the southern region most affected by Hurricane Matthew, UNICEF said in a statement. Agency representative Marc Vincent, who is in Haiti, said they are "still far from having a full picture of the extent of the damage" and "are hoping for the best, but bracing for the worst."
    UN officials said the hurricane is the country's worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating 2010 earthquake.
    "The focus right now is getting aid to these people who were affected. So they have to get in clean water, they have to get in food and shelter," Darlington said.

    CNN's Natalie Gallon and Radina Gigova contributed to this report.