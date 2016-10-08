Story highlights At least 336 people have died since the storm hit

Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane

(CNN) Hurricane Matthew has left behind widespread destruction across Haiti and killed hundreds in its path, and officials fear the death toll could increase as aid workers reach the worst-hit areas.

"The death toll is rising on an hourly basis as aid workers and authorities get into these really hard-hit regions where not only communication and power were knocked out, but the roads were knocked out, so there has really been no way in," CNN International Correspondent Shasta Darlington reported from Port-au-Prince on Saturday morning.

At least 336 people have died since Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, a spokesman for Haiti's Civil Protection Service, Joseph Edgard Celestin, told CNN.

"Four people are missing, 211 are injured and more than 60,000 people are now displaced from the killer storm," he said.

"We do not know the exact number; we cannot find all the people," Haitian senator Herve Fourcand, told CNN on Saturday.

