Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
A man stands in the remnants of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the southern town of Les Cayes on Monday, October 10. Matthew wreaked havoc in Haiti, killing hundreds, destroying homes and knocking out electricity in the impoverished Caribbean nation. More than 1.4 million people are in need of urgent assistance, a UN official says.
Two young men who lost their homes awake from a tent in the courtyard of a school where they took shelter in Port Salut on October 10.
A woman sits in debris where her house once stood in Les Cayes on October 10.
A group works to clear debris from the streets in Les Anglais on October 10.
A man uses salvaged material to build a makeshift roof for his damaged house in Port-a-Piment on October 10.
People sick with cholera receive medical assistance at a hospital in Jeremie on October 10. The destruction from Matthew has accelerated the cholera epidemic in Haiti and undermined strides made in fighting the waterborne disease, the country's leader says.
People cross one of the many southern coastal rivers where bridges were knocked out or damaged near Port-a-Piment on October 10.
People pass damaged buildings in a seaside fishing neighborhood of Port Salut on Sunday, October 9.
People bathe and wash clothes in a river that runs through Roche-à-Bateaux on October 9. Concerns are rising in the storm's aftermath about cholera, caused by the ingestion of contaminated water or food.
US soldiers unload bags of food from a helicopter in the hard-hit coastal city of Jeremie on October 9.
Worshippers pray at a Jeremie church destroyed by Matthew on October 9.
A cholera patient receives treatment at a state hospital in Jeremie on October 9.
Family members react during the funeral of Roberto Laguerre, 32, on Saturday, October 8, in Jeremie. Laguerre was killed when the hurricane struck.
Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes near the remains of her house in Jeremie on October 8.
Residents of Jeremie wait on the shore October 8 as a boat with water and food from the "Mission of Hope" charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti's growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
People unload food and water from a "Mission of Hope" charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country's south.
Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.