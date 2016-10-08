Breaking News

Haiti death toll rising after Hurricane Matthew

By Azadeh Ansari, CNN

Updated 5:23 PM ET, Sat October 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People walk through the devastated town of Jeremie on Thursday.
People walk through the devastated town of Jeremie on Thursday.

Story highlights

  • At least 336 people have died since the storm hit
  • Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane

(CNN)Hurricane Matthew has left behind widespread destruction across Haiti and killed hundreds in its path, and officials fear the death toll could increase as aid workers reach the worst-hit areas.

"The death toll is rising on an hourly basis as aid workers and authorities get into these really hard-hit regions where not only communication and power were knocked out, but the roads were knocked out, so there has really been no way in," CNN International Correspondent Shasta Darlington reported from Port-au-Prince on Saturday morning.
    At least 336 people have died since Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, a spokesman for Haiti's Civil Protection Service, Joseph Edgard Celestin, told CNN.
    "Four people are missing, 211 are injured and more than 60,000 people are now displaced from the killer storm," he said.
    "We do not know the exact number; we cannot find all the people," Haitian senator Herve Fourcand, told CNN on Saturday.
    Read More
    Other media outlets report much higher deaths. A count by Reuters, based on information from local civil protection officials, put the death toll well over 800.
    "It's only now that we're beginning to really understand the extent of the devastation," Darlington said.
    A man stands in the remnants of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the southern town of Les Cayes on Monday, October 10. Matthew wreaked havoc in Haiti, killing hundreds, destroying homes and knocking out electricity in the impoverished Caribbean nation. More than 1.4 million people are in need of urgent assistance, a UN official says.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A man stands in the remnants of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the southern town of Les Cayes on Monday, October 10. Matthew wreaked havoc in Haiti, killing hundreds, destroying homes and knocking out electricity in the impoverished Caribbean nation. More than 1.4 million people are in need of urgent assistance, a UN official says.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 37
    Two young men who lost their homes awake from a tent in the courtyard of a school where they took shelter in Port Salut on October 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Two young men who lost their homes awake from a tent in the courtyard of a school where they took shelter in Port Salut on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 37
    A woman sits in debris where her house once stood in Les Cayes on October 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A woman sits in debris where her house once stood in Les Cayes on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 37
    A group works to clear debris from the streets in Les Anglais on October 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A group works to clear debris from the streets in Les Anglais on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 37
    A man uses salvaged material to build a makeshift roof for his damaged house in Port-a-Piment on October 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A man uses salvaged material to build a makeshift roof for his damaged house in Port-a-Piment on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 37
    People sick with cholera receive medical assistance at a hospital in Jeremie on October 10. The destruction from Matthew has accelerated the cholera epidemic in Haiti and undermined strides made in fighting the waterborne disease, the country&#39;s leader says.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    People sick with cholera receive medical assistance at a hospital in Jeremie on October 10. The destruction from Matthew has accelerated the cholera epidemic in Haiti and undermined strides made in fighting the waterborne disease, the country's leader says.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 37
    People cross one of the many southern coastal rivers where bridges were knocked out or damaged near Port-a-Piment on October 10.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    People cross one of the many southern coastal rivers where bridges were knocked out or damaged near Port-a-Piment on October 10.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 37
    People pass damaged buildings in a seaside fishing neighborhood of Port Salut on Sunday, October 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    People pass damaged buildings in a seaside fishing neighborhood of Port Salut on Sunday, October 9.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 37
    People bathe and wash clothes in a river that runs through Roche-à-Bateaux on October 9. Concerns are rising in the storm&#39;s aftermath about cholera, caused by the ingestion of contaminated water or food.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    People bathe and wash clothes in a river that runs through Roche-à-Bateaux on October 9. Concerns are rising in the storm's aftermath about cholera, caused by the ingestion of contaminated water or food.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 37
    US soldiers unload bags of food from a helicopter in the hard-hit coastal city of Jeremie on October 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    US soldiers unload bags of food from a helicopter in the hard-hit coastal city of Jeremie on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 37
    Worshippers pray at a Jeremie church destroyed by Matthew on October 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Worshippers pray at a Jeremie church destroyed by Matthew on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 37
    A cholera patient receives treatment at a state hospital in Jeremie on October 9.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A cholera patient receives treatment at a state hospital in Jeremie on October 9.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 37
    Family members react during the funeral of Roberto Laguerre, 32, on Saturday, October 8, in Jeremie. Laguerre was killed when the hurricane struck.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Family members react during the funeral of Roberto Laguerre, 32, on Saturday, October 8, in Jeremie. Laguerre was killed when the hurricane struck.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 37
    Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes near the remains of her house in Jeremie on October 8.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Andrenne Joseph dries her clothes near the remains of her house in Jeremie on October 8.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 37
    Residents of Jeremie wait on the shore October 8 as a boat with water and food from the &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti&#39;s growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Residents of Jeremie wait on the shore October 8 as a boat with water and food from the "Mission of Hope" charity arrives. Jeremie appears to be the epicenter of Haiti's growing humanitarian crisis in the wake of the storm.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 37
    Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Corn salvaged from destroyed crops dries in the sun Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 37
    People unload food and water from a &quot;Mission of Hope&quot; charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    People unload food and water from a "Mission of Hope" charity boat Saturday after Hurricane Matthew swept through Jeremie.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 37
    An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country&#39;s south.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    An aerial view of damage to the small village of Casanette near Baumond, Haiti on Saturday. The full scale of the devastation in rural Haiti is becoming clear in the days after Hurricane Matthew leveled huge swaths of the country's south.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 37
    Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Haitians gather along a flooded street in Haiti on Friday, October 7.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 37
    Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Palm trees lie flattened on the ground after high winds knocked them over.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 37
    Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Rubble lies in the street in the aftermath of the storm.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 37
    Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Residents carry a coffin containing the remains of a pregnant woman, a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie on Friday, October 7. People across southwest Haiti were digging through the wreckage of their homes Friday, salvaging what they could of their meager possessions.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 37
    An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    An aerial view shows destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti, on Friday, October 7. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 37
    Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Damaged homes are shown on Friday, October 7, in Haiti, where the death toll is in the hundreds.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 37
    A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A young man stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti, on October 7.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 37
    A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A man dries toys recovered from the debris left by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 37
    A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 37
    Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. Hundreds of people have been killed in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 37
    Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 37
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 37
    Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country&#39;s presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 37
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 37
    Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Children sit inside a damaged church in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 37
    Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 37
    A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed because of the storm.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 37
    A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a cholera outbreak after the devastating 2010 earthquake.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 37
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, holds a baby on October 3, as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 37
    06 Haiti Hurricane Matthew 101104 Haiti Hurricane Matthew 101101 Haiti Hurricane Matthew 101102 Haiti Hurricane Matthew 101105 Haiti Hurricane Matthew 101103 haiti matthew 1010 RESTRICTED01 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 101001 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100907 Haiti Hurricane Matthew 1011 RESTRICTED02 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100904 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100903 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100903 Haiti Hurricane Matthew 101101 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100802 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100803 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100804 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100805 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100803 haiti hurricane matthew 100802 haiti hurricane matthew 100805 haiti hurricane matthew 100806 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100701 haiti hurricane 100702 haiti hurricane 100726 Haiti 100707 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100601 hurricane matthew 1006 haiti04 hurricane matthew 1006 haiti03 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100601 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100605 hurricane matthew 1006 haiti02 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100602 hurricane matthew 1006 haiti03 hurricane matthew 1006 haiti02 hurricane matthew haiti 1006 HP 03 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100602 hurricane matthew AP_16277743134540
    Matthew struck the southwestern peninsula with winds of 125 mph (200 kph) and heavy rains that flattened homes, flooded villages, razed crops, swept away cattle and cut off the parts of the island.
    The U.S. State Department warned citizen travelers of "serious problems concerning emergency response/medical care infrastructure and crime in Haiti," in a statement released Friday.
    Worse still, there are warnings the aftermath could worsen the nation's cholera epidemic, which killed at least 10,000 people after the 2010 earthquake.
    "Cholera is the biggest problem right now," Fourcand said. "We need clean water. The water here is so dirty."
    An estimated 500,000 children live in the areas in the southern region most affected by Hurricane Matthew, UNICEF said in a statement. Agency representative Marc Vincent, who is in Haiti, said they are "still far from having a full picture of the extent of the damage" and "are hoping for the best, but bracing for the worst."
    UN officials said the hurricane is the country's worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating 2010 earthquake.
    "The focus right now is getting aid to these people who were affected. So they have to get in clean water, they have to get in food and shelter," Darlington said.

    CNN's Natalie Gallon and Radina Gigova contributed to this report.