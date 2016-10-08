Hurricane Matthew: Death toll expected to rise in Haiti

Story highlights More than 300 people have died

(CNN) Hurricane Matthew has left behind widespread destruction across Haiti and killed hundreds in its path, and officials fear the death toll could increase as aid workers scramble to gain access to some of the country's hardest-hit areas.

"The death toll is rising on an hourly basis as aid workers and authorities get into these really hard-hit regions where not only communication and power were knockout but the roads were knocked out, so there has really been no way in," CNN International Correspondent Shasta Darlington said.

More than 300 people have died since Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, Haitian senator Herve Fourcand, told CNN on Saturday. That this number is likely to rise, Fourcand said.

Other media outlets report much higher deaths. A count by Reuters, based on information from local civil protection officials, puts the death toll well over 800.

"It's only now that we're beginning to really understand the extent of the devastation," Darlington said.

