Haiti: Hurricane Matthew devastation in 10 photos

By Azadeh Ansari and Natalie Yubas, CNN

Updated 5:08 PM ET, Sat October 8, 2016

(CNN)Hurricane Matthew has transformed Haiti into a disaster zone, yet again. The powerful storm affected 350,000 people. United Nations officials are calling the destruction left in the wake of the country's worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating earthquake in 2010.

At least 336 people have died since Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, and that number is expected to rise, according to Haitian officials.
These images capture the people and places affected the most by the devastating natural disaster.
    In Jeremie, Haiti, Hurricane Matthew claimed the life of a pregnant woman, whose remains were carried in a coffin by local residents on Friday, October 7, 2016.
    A woman runs in the streets seeking aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti.
    Residents look for survivors after Hurricane Matthew.
    An estimated 500,000 children live in the areas worst hit by Hurricane Matthew in southern Haiti, according to UNICEF.
    Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on Thursday, October 6.
    When the storm struck with 125 mph (200 kph) winds and heavy rains struck the southwestern peninsula, it flattened homes, flooded villages, razed crops, swept away cattle and cut off the parts of the island.
    Men push a motorbike through a flooded street in Leogane on Wednesday, October 5.
    A vehicle sits covered in toppled tree limbs in Camp Perrin, a district of Les Cayes, Haiti.
    Hurricane Matthew reduced buildings to debris throughout Jeremie, west Haiti.
    More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.
    Residents rush to nearby shelters in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti.
    A man carries perforated roof pieces on his shoulders to clear the wreckage after Hurricane Matthew.
    Debris blocks access to the main road between Jeremie and Dame Marie, Haiti.
    CNN's Natalie Gallon contributed to this report.