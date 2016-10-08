(CNN) Hurricane Matthew has transformed Haiti into a disaster zone, yet again. The powerful storm affected 350,000 people. United Nations officials are calling the destruction left in the wake of the country's worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating earthquake in 2010.

At least 336 people have died since Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, and that number is expected to rise, according to Haitian officials.

These images capture the people and places affected the most by the devastating natural disaster.

In Jeremie, Haiti, Hurricane Matthew claimed the life of a pregnant woman, whose remains were carried in a coffin by local residents on Friday, October 7, 2016.

A woman runs in the streets seeking aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Haiti.

Residents look for survivors after Hurricane Matthew.

An estimated 500,000 children live in the areas worst hit by Hurricane Matthew in southern Haiti, according to UNICEF.

Girls wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on Thursday, October 6.

