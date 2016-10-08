(CNN)Hurricane Matthew has transformed Haiti into a disaster zone, yet again. The powerful storm affected 350,000 people. United Nations officials are calling the destruction left in the wake of the country's worst humanitarian crisis since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
At least 336 people have died since Matthew made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, and that number is expected to rise, according to Haitian officials.
These images capture the people and places affected the most by the devastating natural disaster.
An estimated 500,000 children live in the areas worst hit by Hurricane Matthew in southern Haiti, according to UNICEF.
When the storm struck with 125 mph (200 kph) winds and heavy rains struck the southwestern peninsula, it flattened homes, flooded villages, razed crops, swept away cattle and cut off the parts of the island.
More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.