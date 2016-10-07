Photos: Hurricane Matthew pummels Haiti Residents work to repair a roof after it was ripped away by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti on Friday, October 7. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country. Hide Caption 1 of 13

A youth stands near the cathedral damaged by Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti on October 7.

A girl washes mud from her feet after Hurricane Matthew passed through Les Cayes, Haiti, on Thursday, October 6.

Fallen trees litter the ground outside a damaged church in Les Cayes on October 6. At least 269 people have been killed so far in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said, with the death toll expected to rise.

Girls help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.

Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.

Saint Anne Church in Les Cayes is reduced to ruins. In the wake of the storm, the Electoral Commission postponed the country's presidential election, which had been scheduled for Sunday.

Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes.

Children sit inside a damaged church, in Saint-Louis on Wednesday, October 5.

Men push a motorbike through a flood street in Leogane on October 5. More than 300,000 people are in shelters across the country, the United Nations said.

A man carries a woman across a river at Petit Goave on October 5. A bridge collapsed due to the heavy rains from the storm.

A woman cleans her flooded home following the overflowing of La Rouyonne River on October 5 in Leogane. Residents could face risks from standing water. Haiti is still recovering from a post-quake cholera outbreak that killed 10,000 people.

