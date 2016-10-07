CNN security guards' investigation leads to new law

(CNN) A CNN investigation into the lack of oversight of private armed security guards has led to a tough new law cracking down on the industry.

"The investigative reporting by CIR/Reveal News and coverage by CNN helped raise awareness of the problem," said California State Sen. Jerry Hill, who sponsored the bill.

He said California now has "better training standards for prospective security guards and requirements to ensure that shootings and incidents of suspected excessive force are investigated, that gun permits are revoked when warranted, and that oversight of companies is improved."

The new law would also require security guards to pass a mental health exam in order to carry a gun. It also requires state officials to take action against an armed guard who is mentally unstable, violent or a threat to public safety.

In addition, the law requires security guards to "report to his or her employer, within 24 hours of the incident, the circumstances surrounding the discharge of any firearm in which he or she is involved while acting within the course and scope of his or her employment."