Not-so-subtle message to ISIS

(CNN) A group of Muslim-Americans has a very direct message for a terrorist group: "Hey ISIS, You Suck!!!"

A billboard with those words was erected this week in St. Louis, Missouri, by members of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

The message also includes the social media designation #ActualMuslims and a passage from the Quran, interpreted by the group as saying "Life is Sacred."

"We just felt that it was important to make this statement and be proactive... and not in response to any particular act but... condemning what these individuals do in the name of Islam," a representative of the Islamic Foundation told CNN affiliate KTV I.

