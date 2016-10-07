Breaking News

This is Florida right now: Hurricane Matthew hits

By Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:37 AM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

The eye of Hurricane Matthew was just miles away as the sun rose Friday over Florida's coast. Here's what it's like there.

    Daytona Beach

    Here's a snapshot of the scene at sunrise, around 7:20 a.m. ET:
    The images below, shared by reporters on the ground, show what Matthew has already done to the Daytona Beach area. However, the worst has yet to come.
    Debris flies across the street in Daytona Beach.
    Cape Canaveral

    Exploration Tower early Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
    Cocoa Beach

    Lights out on highway A1A.
    A Space Shuttle model stands near some downed trees.
    Ormond Beach

    Orlando

    Disney World in Orlando is shut down, but there are still people there. One person tweeted that he heard a "howling sound."
    Orlando's airport, which sees about 113,000 passengers every day, is completely empty.

    Indian Beach

    A little more than 100 miles away, in Indian Beach, roads are submerged and trees are down.

    Melbourne

    In Melbourne, winds toppled power lines, igniting a house. This footage shows firefighters on the scene of that home engulfed in flames.