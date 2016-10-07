This is Florida right now: Hurricane Matthew hits

We will continue to update this story as more footage becomes available. Get live updates here. Watch a live stream from Daytona Beach here.
The eye of Hurricane Matthew was just miles away as the sun rose Friday over Florida's coast. Here's what it's like there.
Daytona Beach
Here's a snapshot of the scene at sunrise, around 7:20 a.m. ET:
The images below, shared by reporters on the ground, show what Matthew has already done to the Daytona Beach area. However, the worst has yet to come.
Cape Canaveral
Cocoa Beach
Ormond Beach
Orlando
Disney World in Orlando is shut down, but there are still people there. One person tweeted that he heard a "howling sound."
Orlando's airport, which sees about 113,000 passengers every day, is completely empty.
Indian Beach
A little more than 100 miles away, in Indian Beach, roads are submerged and trees are down.
Melbourne
In Melbourne, winds toppled power lines, igniting a house. This footage shows firefighters on the scene of that home engulfed in flames.