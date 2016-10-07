This is Florida right now: Hurricane Matthew hits

We will continue to update this story as more footage becomes available. Get live updates here. Watch a live stream from Daytona Beach here.

The eye of Hurricane Matthew was just miles away as the sun rose Friday over Florida's coast. Here's what it's like there.

Daytona Beach

Here's a snapshot of the scene at sunrise, around 7:20 a.m. ET:

The images below, shared by reporters on the ground, show what Matthew has already done to the Daytona Beach area. However, the worst has yet to come.



Here's a look at some of the damage along Daytona Shores #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/592y4Yk5TZ — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 7, 2016

Debris flies across the street in Daytona Beach.