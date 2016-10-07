Breaking News

Hurricane Matthew: Weather service issues dire warning

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, Catherine E. Shoichet and Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 1:45 AM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SINGER ISLAND, FL - OCTOBER 06: A police officer walks along the beach as waves crash ashore as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on October 6, 2016 in Singer Island, Florida. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime this evening or early in the morning as a possible Category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
SINGER ISLAND, FL - OCTOBER 06: A police officer walks along the beach as waves crash ashore as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on October 6, 2016 in Singer Island, Florida. The hurricane is expected to make landfall sometime this evening or early in the morning as a possible Category 4 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Hurricane Matthew reaches Florida's coast

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Melbourne office of National Weather Service says storm could make places uninhabitable
  • Center of storm is about 50 miles from Florida

Are you affected by Hurricane Matthew? If it is safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on *+44 7435 939 154* to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

(CNN)The National Weather Service is not mincing words about powerful Hurricane Matthew.

The agency's Melbourne, Florida, office warned Thursday night that homes and buildings in central Florida "may be uninhabitable for weeks or months."
    The dire warning is similar to one sent just before Hurricane Katrina plowed into the Gulf Coast in 2005, CNN Senior Meteorologist Dave Hennen said.
    Forecasters predict storm surge is some areas could be as high as 11 feet and as many as 15 inches of rain could fall.
    The effects of the storm will be unlike any hurricane in decades, the weather service said.
    Read More
    The caution came as Matthew's outer bands raked the Florida peninsula and the eye of the storm moved closer to the state's east coast.

    Does anybody need a billboard?

    A video posted by Eli Goins (@goooins) on

    Here's what you need to know:
    • Matthew remains a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory. As of 1 a.m. ET, Matthew was about 50 miles east-southeast of Vero Beach, Florida. The center of the storm was moving northwest at 13 mph.
    How does Hurricane Matthew stack up against other storms?
    • Roughly 26 million people live in areas that are under a hurricane or tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch, and the hurricane will likely cause billions of dollars in damage, Hennen said. The National Weather Service warned that some places could be uninhabitable for "weeks or months."
    • The storm has killed at least 269 people in three Caribbean countries. The majority, 264 people, died in Haiti, said Civil Protection Service spokesman Joseph Edgard Celestin.
    • Based on the latest projections, Matthew could make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, or it could skirt the coast and head north before possibly heading back toward land.
    Reports from the storm's path

    I found the haunted house.

    A video posted by Eli Goins (@goooins) on

    Gov. Rick Scott, who spent the better part of the past three days warning residents to evacuate ahead of the Category 4 hurricane, told them that the storm is a "monster."
    "You still have time to leave. Get out. There's no reason to take a chance," he said.
    Many left coastal areas, but many stayed, anxious to see how their area would stand up to the storm.
    Florida could get hit twice
    Rick Scott: Hurricane Matthew will kill people
    Rick Scott: Hurricane Matthew will kill people

      JUST WATCHED

      Rick Scott: Hurricane Matthew will kill people

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rick Scott: Hurricane Matthew will kill people 00:48

    Florida braces for direct hit

    Scott told those on the state's Atlantic coast that the question is not whether they will lose power, but for how long. About 179,000 customers were without power, according to the governor.
    Hurricane Matthew: Full Coverage

    A direct hit by Matthew, he said, could lead to "massive destruction" on a level unseen since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Voluntary and mandatory evacuations in the state stretch from Miami to the Florida-Georgia border.
    At least two counties are under curfew until 7 a.m. Saturday, officials announced. Orange and Volusia Counties on Thursday night instituted mandatory curfews. The curfews include Orlando and Daytona Beach.
    Daytona Beach residents fill sandbags Thursday.
    Daytona Beach residents fill sandbags Thursday.
    Airline passengers were urged to call before leaving for the airport. Florida airports had canceled hundreds of flights, most of them in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Fort Lauderdale closed its airport, airlines suspended operations in Miami, and Orlando's airport closed Thursday evening.
    Palm Beach residents cleared many grocery store shelves ahead of the storm. Yet despite all the warnings, West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio said not everyone is listening, even with mandatory evacuation orders in place.
    With the eye of Hurricane Matthew pushing north, Miami-Dade County will restart some services, including public transit, on Friday morning, Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced.
    The mayor said evacuation shelters would close Friday.

    Mandatory evacuations in South Carolina

    Cars packed highways in South Carolina, where officials gave mandatory evacuation orders for several counties.
    Close to half a million people were expected to have evacuated by Thursday, said Kim Stenson, director of South Carolina Emergency Management.
    Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A police officer walks along the beach as waves crash ashore as Hurricane Matthew approaches on Thursday, October 6, in Singer Island, Florida. The Category 4 storm is moving toward the US coast after slamming several nations in the Caribbean.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A police officer walks along the beach as waves crash ashore as Hurricane Matthew approaches on Thursday, October 6, in Singer Island, Florida. The Category 4 storm is moving toward the US coast after slamming several nations in the Caribbean.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 42
    A lifeguard patrols the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm on October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A lifeguard patrols the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm on October 6.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 42
    People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approaches the coast on October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approaches the coast on October 6.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 42
    Gavin and Ada Cohen take in the scene in Miami Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on, October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Gavin and Ada Cohen take in the scene in Miami Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on, October 6.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 42
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 42
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, October 6. The head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, Capt. Stephen Russell, said there were many downed trees and power lines, but no reports of casualties.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, October 6. The head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, Capt. Stephen Russell, said there were many downed trees and power lines, but no reports of casualties.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 42
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 42
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 42
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 42
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 42
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 42
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 42
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 42
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 42
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 42
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country&#39;s easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 42
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 42
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 42
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 42
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 42
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 42
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 42
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 42
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 42
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 42
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 42
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 42
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 42
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 42
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 42
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 42
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 42
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 42
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 42
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 42
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 42
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 42
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 42
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 42
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 42
    Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 42
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 42
    13 Hurricane Matthew 100614 Hurricane Matthew 100612 hurricane matthew us 100609 Hurricane Matthew US 100607 Hurricane Matthew US 100601 Hurricane Matthew Bahamas 100602 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100603 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100601 Hurricane Matthew Haiti 100610 hurricane matthew preps 02 i-26 west columbia 100502 Hurricane Matthew USA 100501 hurricane matthew 1005 - RESTRICTEDHaiti 18Hurricane Matthew CUBA 100504 hurricane matthew 1005 AP_1627948079791301 Hurricane Matthew Cuba 100506 hurricane matthew 1005 GettyImages-61287221608 hurricane matthew 1005 AP_1627969399790301 Matthew Cuba 1004Hurricane Matthew USA 100432 Hurricane Matthew 10-0527 hurricane mathtew 100441 Hurricane Matthew 10-0538 Hurricane Matthew 10-0536 Hurricane Matthew 10-0534 Hurricane Matthew 10-0522 Hurricane Matthew 10-0423 Hurricane Matthew 10-0425 Hurricane Matthew 10-0415 Hurricane Matthew 10-0416 Hurricane Matthew 10-0419 Hurricane Matthew 10-0414 Hurricane Matthew 10-0418 Hurricane Matthew 10-0401 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61217003202 hurricane matthew AP_1627774313454003 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61206464005 hurricane matthew AP_1627678075005707 hurricane matthew AP_1627684090582306 hurricane matthew GettyImages-61207314608 hurricane matthew AP_16276050884293
    The South Carolina Department of Transportation changed the directions of eastbound traffic lanes to accommodate the exodus of people leaving coastal cities like Charleston.
    As thousands fled inland, some people said they were staying put. Charleston residents boarded up businesses and prepared to hunker down.
    How to prepare for a hurricane
    orig weather preparing for a hurricane_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      How to prepare for a hurricane

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How to prepare for a hurricane 01:00
    Storm warnings

    Hurricane warning is in effect for:

    • Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence

    • Boca Raton to South Santee River

    • Lake Okeechobee

    Tropical storm warning is in effect for:

    • Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton

    • Anclote River to Suwannee River

    • North of South Santee River to Surf City

    Source: National Hurricane Center

    Cheryl Quinn said she and her husband were fine a year ago when Charleston endured a brush with a big storm.
    "It was kind of a party down here. I hate to say that," she said, but she's reserved a hotel room, just in case.

    North Carolina playing it by ear

    Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency for the state's 100 counties. So far, though, no government official in the state has urged residents to evacuate.
    "We're just going to have to play it by ear and have our resources ready," the governor has said.
    See Hurricane Matthew churn from space
    See Hurricane Matthew churn from space

      JUST WATCHED

      See Hurricane Matthew churn from space

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    See Hurricane Matthew churn from space 00:45
    Officials are concerned eastern North Carolina areas that were recently flooded will see more rain from Matthew.
    Are we prepared for a major hurricane?

    Georgia governor: 'Remain calm, be prepared'

    Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in 30 counties near the coast and ordered evacuations for all counties east of Interstate 95.
    Of special concern is Tybee Island, a low-lying island east of Savannah, which is also under mandatory evacuation orders. "Remain calm, be prepared and make informed, responsible decisions," Deal said.
    In Savannah, Mayor Eddie DeLoach warned those who stay that they'd be on their own.
    CNN Atlanta affiliate WSB reported 20-mile long traffic backups on I-75 northbound, south of metro Atlanta, as people fled the storm.

    CNN's Dave Hennen, Max Blau, Holly Yan, Stephanie Elam, Rolando Zenteno, Keith Allen, Shawn Nottingham, Alexander Leininger, Tony Marco, Deborah Bloom, Devon M. Sayers, Nick Valencia, Sara Sidner, Jason Morris and Rosa Flores contributed to this report.