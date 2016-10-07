Are you affected by Hurricane Matthew? If it is safe for you to do so, WhatsApp us on *+44 7435 939 154* to share your photos, experiences and video. Please tag #CNNiReport in your message.

(CNN) The National Weather Service is not mincing words about powerful Hurricane Matthew.

The agency's Melbourne, Florida, office warned Thursday night that homes and buildings in central Florida "may be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

The dire warning is similar to one sent just before Hurricane Katrina plowed into the Gulf Coast in 2005, CNN Senior Meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

Forecasters predict storm surge is some areas could be as high as 11 feet and as many as 15 inches of rain could fall.

The effects of the storm will be unlike any hurricane in decades, the weather service said.

The caution came as Matthew's outer bands raked the Florida peninsula and the eye of the storm moved closer to the state's east coast.

Here's what you need to know:

• Matthew remains a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory. As of 1 a.m. ET, Matthew was about 50 miles east-southeast of Vero Beach, Florida. The center of the storm was moving northwest at 13 mph.

• Roughly 26 million people live in areas that are under a hurricane or tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch, and the hurricane will likely cause billions of dollars in damage, Hennen said. The National Weather Service warned that some places could be uninhabitable for "weeks or months."

• The storm has killed at least 269 people in three Caribbean countries. The majority, 264 people, died in Haiti, said Civil Protection Service spokesman Joseph Edgard Celestin.

• Based on the latest projections , Matthew could make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, or it could skirt the coast and head north before possibly heading back toward land.

Gov. Rick Scott, who spent the better part of the past three days warning residents to evacuate ahead of the Category 4 hurricane, told them that the storm is a "monster."

"You still have time to leave. Get out. There's no reason to take a chance," he said.

Many left coastal areas, but many stayed, anxious to see how their area would stand up to the storm.

Florida braces for direct hit

Scott told those on the state's Atlantic coast that the question is not whether they will lose power, but for how long. About 179,000 customers were without power, according to the governor.

A direct hit by Matthew, he said, could lead to "massive destruction" on a level unseen since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Voluntary and mandatory evacuations in the state stretch from Miami to the Florida-Georgia border.

At least two counties are under curfew until 7 a.m. Saturday, officials announced. Orange and Volusia Counties on Thursday night instituted mandatory curfews. The curfews include Orlando and Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach residents fill sandbags Thursday.

Airline passengers were urged to call before leaving for the airport. Florida airports had canceled hundreds of flights, most of them in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Fort Lauderdale closed its airport, airlines suspended operations in Miami, and Orlando's airport closed Thursday evening.

Palm Beach residents cleared many grocery store shelves ahead of the storm. Yet despite all the warnings, West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio said not everyone is listening, even with mandatory evacuation orders in place.

With the eye of Hurricane Matthew pushing north, Miami-Dade County will restart some services, including public transit, on Friday morning, Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced.

The mayor said evacuation shelters would close Friday.

Mandatory evacuations in South Carolina

Cars packed highways in South Carolina, where officials gave mandatory evacuation orders for several counties.

Close to half a million people were expected to have evacuated by Thursday, said Kim Stenson, director of South Carolina Emergency Management.

Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A police officer walks along the beach as waves crash ashore as Hurricane Matthew approaches on Thursday, October 6, in Singer Island, Florida. The Category 4 storm is moving toward the US coast after slamming several nations in the Caribbean. Hide Caption 1 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A lifeguard patrols the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm on October 6. Hide Caption 2 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approaches the coast on October 6. Hide Caption 3 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Gavin and Ada Cohen take in the scene in Miami Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Matthew approaches the area on, October 6. Hide Caption 4 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6. Hide Caption 5 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, October 6. The head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, Capt. Stephen Russell, said there were many downed trees and power lines, but no reports of casualties. Hide Caption 6 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country. Hide Caption 7 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6. Hide Caption 8 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years. Hide Caption 9 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5. Hide Caption 10 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5. Hide Caption 11 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5. Hide Caption 12 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti. Hide Caption 13 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People cross the La Digue river on October 5. Hide Caption 14 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5. Hide Caption 15 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged. Hide Caption 16 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa. Hide Caption 17 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5. Hide Caption 18 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations. Hide Caption 19 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4. Hide Caption 20 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4. Hide Caption 21 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house. Hide Caption 22 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo. Hide Caption 23 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4. Hide Caption 24 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010. Hide Caption 25 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 26 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4. Hide Caption 27 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 28 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 29 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hide Caption 30 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3. Hide Caption 31 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3. Hide Caption 32 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 33 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba. Hide Caption 34 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3. Hide Caption 35 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3. Hide Caption 36 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river. Hide Caption 37 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2. Hide Caption 38 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba. Hide Caption 39 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2. Hide Caption 40 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2. Hide Caption 41 of 42 Photos: Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1. Hide Caption 42 of 42

The South Carolina Department of Transportation changed the directions of eastbound traffic lanes to accommodate the exodus of people leaving coastal cities like Charleston.

As thousands fled inland, some people said they were staying put. Charleston residents boarded up businesses and prepared to hunker down.

Storm warnings Hurricane warning is in effect for: • Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence • Boca Raton to South Santee River • Lake Okeechobee Tropical storm warning is in effect for: • Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton • Anclote River to Suwannee River • North of South Santee River to Surf City Source: National Hurricane Center

Cheryl Quinn said she and her husband were fine a year ago when Charleston endured a brush with a big storm.

"It was kind of a party down here. I hate to say that," she said, but she's reserved a hotel room, just in case.

North Carolina playing it by ear

Gov. Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency for the state's 100 counties. So far, though, no government official in the state has urged residents to evacuate.

"We're just going to have to play it by ear and have our resources ready," the governor has said.

Officials are concerned eastern North Carolina areas that were recently flooded will see more rain from Matthew.

Georgia governor: 'Remain calm, be prepared'

Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in 30 counties near the coast and ordered evacuations for all counties east of Interstate 95.

Of special concern is Tybee Island, a low-lying island east of Savannah, which is also under mandatory evacuation orders. "Remain calm, be prepared and make informed, responsible decisions," Deal said.

In Savannah, Mayor Eddie DeLoach warned those who stay that they'd be on their own.

CNN Atlanta affiliate WSB reported 20-mile long traffic backups on I-75 northbound, south of metro Atlanta, as people fled the storm.