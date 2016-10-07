Florida power outages: More than 470,000 in the dark

(CNN)Florida Power & Light is reporting more than 470,000 customers without power across 35 counties as Hurricane Matthew skirts the state's eastern seaboard.
The counties with the highest number of outages are:
• Brevard County (includes Melbourne, Port Canaveral and Cocoa Beach): 164,320
• Volusia County (includes Daytona Beach): Nearly 100,000
• Palm Beach County (includes Boca Raton and West Palm Beach): 47,140
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Friday morning that the state is only halfway through the storm and more outages are inevitable. Scott urged residents to stay away from downed power lines until utility crews can render them safe.