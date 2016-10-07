Florida power outages: More than 470,000 in the dark

(CNN) Florida Power & Light is reporting more than 470,000 customers without power across 35 counties as Hurricane Matthew skirts the state's eastern seaboard.

Lights are out on Highway A1A from the winds of Hurricane Matthew on Cocoa Beach, Florida.

The counties with the highest number of outages are:

• Brevard County (includes Melbourne, Port Canaveral and Cocoa Beach): 164,320

• Volusia County (includes Daytona Beach): Nearly 100,000

• Palm Beach County (includes Boca Raton and West Palm Beach): 47,140

