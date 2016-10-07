Breaking News

Florida power outages: More than 470,000 in the dark

By Rolando Zenteno, CNN

Updated 9:33 AM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hurricane Matthew reaches Florida's coast
Hurricane Matthew reaches Florida's coast

    JUST WATCHED

    Hurricane Matthew reaches Florida's coast

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hurricane Matthew reaches Florida's coast 00:53

(CNN)Florida Power & Light is reporting more than 470,000 customers without power across 35 counties as Hurricane Matthew skirts the state's eastern seaboard.

Lights are out on Highway A1A from the winds of Hurricane Matthew on Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Lights are out on Highway A1A from the winds of Hurricane Matthew on Cocoa Beach, Florida.
The counties with the highest number of outages are:
    • Brevard County (includes Melbourne, Port Canaveral and Cocoa Beach): 164,320
    • Volusia County (includes Daytona Beach): Nearly 100,000
    • Palm Beach County (includes Boca Raton and West Palm Beach): 47,140
    Read More
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Friday morning that the state is only halfway through the storm and more outages are inevitable. Scott urged residents to stay away from downed power lines until utility crews can render them safe.