(CNN) Hurricane Matthew is hugging Florida's Atlantic coast this morning. Here's everything you need to know about this deadly monster storm. Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. The latest

Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph. Its eyewall is just off central Florida's coast. Matthew could make landfall in Florida or it could skirt the coast and head north before heading back toward land. Storm surges in some areas could be as high as 11 feet. As much as 15 inches of rain could fall in some places. About 100,000 people are without power in Brevard County, where there have also been several house fires. The National Weather Service said the uninhabitable for "weeks or months." Right now Hurricane Matthew is awith. Its eyewall is just off central Florida's coast. Matthew could make landfall in Florida or it couldand head north before heading back toward land. Storm surges in some areas could be. As much ascould fall in some places. Aboutarein Brevard County, where there have also been several house fires. The National Weather Service said the effects of the storm will be unlike any hurricane in decades and warned some places might be

2. The Caribbean

Before slamming Florida, Matthew rammed through the Caribbean. The storm did the most damage in Haiti, where it killed at least 264 people . But that number will surely rise as authorities begin to reach the hardest-hit areas. Matthew left 350,000 people in need of assistance and forced 15,000 into shelters. UNICEF said the storm is causing Haiti's largest humanitarian crisis since the massive 2010 earthquake.