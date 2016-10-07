Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Hurricane Matthew is hugging Florida's Atlantic coast this morning. Here's everything you need to know about this deadly monster storm. Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. The latest
Right now Hurricane Matthew is a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph. Its eyewall is just off central Florida's coast. Matthew could make landfall in Florida or it could skirt the coast and head north before heading back toward land. Storm surges in some areas could be as high as 11 feet. As much as 15 inches of rain could fall in some places. About 100,000 people are without power in Brevard County, where there have also been several house fires. The National Weather Service said the effects of the storm will be unlike any hurricane in decades and warned some places might be uninhabitable for "weeks or months."
2. The Caribbean
Before slamming Florida, Matthew rammed through the Caribbean. The storm did the most damage in Haiti, where it killed at least 264 people. But that number will surely rise as authorities begin to reach the hardest-hit areas. Matthew left 350,000 people in need of assistance and forced 15,000 into shelters. UNICEF said the storm is causing Haiti's largest humanitarian crisis since the massive 2010 earthquake.
3. Hit twice?
Could Matthew do a weird loop-de-loop and hit Florida twice? It's possible, forecasters say. The American forecast model predicts Matthew will weaken as it spins back through the Atlantic and hits southern Florida next week. European models also show the storm making that same circle but staying offshore.
4. The election
Florida won't extend the deadline for voter registration despite the storm. Hillary Clinton's campaign wanted this because of Matthew's potential disruption to folks who registered right before the October 11 deadline. But Gov. Rick Scott said no. Both Clinton's and Donald Trump's campaigns are monitoring how damage from the hurricane will affect voter mobilization efforts in the battleground state, just a month before the election.
5. How to help
Want to help those affected by Matthew, both in the US and the Caribbean? There's lots of opportunities. Americares is providing $200 in aid for every $10 donated. The Salvation Army is making an appeal for donations to help those suffering. The United Way of Miami-Dade has activated Operation Helping Hands. Click here, where you'll find links to other organizations that are helping out.
IN OTHER NEWS
Here's what else is going on.
Peace Prize winner
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize this morning for the peace deal he crafted with FARC rebels.
Not a rehearsal
Donald Trump held a town hall last night in Sandown, New Hampshire, but he insisted this wasn't practice for Sunday's debate with Hillary Clinton in St. Louis.
Flash crash
The British pound plummeted more than 6% against the dollar in a matter of minutes this morning. The cause could be computers, human error -- or Brexit.
In jail
Carl Ferrer, the CEO of Backpage.com, has been arrested on pimping charges. His website is accused of allowing ads for child sex trafficking.
Out of jail
President Obama granted clemency to 102 inmates, part of his record-setting effort to reverse harsh sentences for mostly nonviolent drug offenders.
AND FINALLY ...
Water works
It's been another tough week. Let's end it on a high note with Benedict Cumberbatch doing a cool water trick.