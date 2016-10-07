USS Montgomery springs leak after hit by tug boat pulling it

Story highlights The littoral combat ship was being towed out of the hurricane's path

The recently commissioned vessel suffered a crack hull and will be repaired in port

(CNN) A Navy ship being moved out of the path of Hurricane Matthew sprang a leak after it was hit by the tug boat pulling it out of harm's way, the US Navy said Friday.

The mishap occurred Tuesday as the USS Montgomery, an Independence-class littoral combat ship, was being towed out to sea to ride out the hurricane after being ordered out of Mayport Naval Station near Jacksonville, Florida.

The Montgomery suffered a cracked hull, which Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Haggard, a spokeswoman for the Naval Surface Forces Pacific, called a "minor seawater intrusion" that the crew was able to patch temporarily.

"An investigation into possible causes is underway, and the ship will receive more permanent repairs upon her return to port," Haggard said in a statement.

