Trump in 1989 Central Park Five interview: "Maybe hate is what we need"

Story highlights Trump in 1989: "Maybe hate is what we need if we're gonna get something done."

Trump on Friday stood by his controversial role in the case in a statement to CNN.

(CNN) Donald Trump on Friday stood by his controversial role in pushing for the death penalty following New York City's infamous 1989 "Central Park Five" case, telling CNN, "They admitted they were guilty."

In an interview with Larry King in 1989 unearthed from CNN's archives, Trump laid out his position, telling King, "maybe hate is what we need if we're gonna get something done." Delivering a similar message to one he takes on the campaign trail today, Trump also advocated for more protections for police.

The case involved five teenage boys of color, who were wrongly accused and convicted of beating and raping a woman in Central Park. Trump purchased full-page ads that ran in several New York City newspapers that read,"Bring Back The Death Penalty. Bring Back Our Police!"

In the interview with King, Trump defended the ads.

"I don't see anything inciteful, I am strongly in favor of the death penalty," Trump told King. "I am also in favor bringing back police forces that can do something instead of turning their back because every quality lawyer that represents people that are trouble, the first thing they do is start shouting police brutality, etc."

Read More