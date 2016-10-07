Reality check: Bill Clinton on Obamacare

Story highlights Can Bill Clinton justify calling Obamacare "the craziest thing in the world?"

Perhaps Obamacare didn't hurt small businesses so much as it didn't help them very much

(CNN) There have been many criticisms of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. But this one came from an unexpected direction.

"You've got this crazy system where all of a sudden 25 million more people have health care, and then the people who are out there busting it, sometimes 60 hours a week, wind up with their premiums doubled and their coverage cut in half and it's the craziest thing in the world," former President Bill Clinton said Monday at a rally in Michigan. He also said, "But the people getting killed in this deal are the small business people and individuals who make just a little bit too much to get any of these subsidies."

Say what? The comments exploded into the political scene. Democrats smacked their foreheads in disbelief. Republicans clapped their hands with joy. Clinton walked them back somewhat. It is clear that Obamacare has its share of problems. For example: Several large insurance carriers have walked away from the exchanges, and as a new round of enrollment is set to begin on November 1, it is anticipated that premiums for policies purchased on the law's exchanges will jump considerably. All this has made the law a political football.

But, beyond the partisan fallout, which was and is considerable, it looks like the Explainer-in-Chief, has some "splaining" to do since his analysis of the law's short-comings is, for the most part, dead wrong.

First of all, just who is he talking about? Certainly not the nearly 56% of the population that got their health insurance through their job in 2015 . Studies by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Commonwealth Fund, two organizations that track health care costs, indicate the premiums and deductibles were rising even before the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010. Premium increases have slowed down while deductible hikes have continued at about the same rate. Indeed, a study by Kaiser indicated that premiums for the average employer-provided family plan went up by 31% in the five years before the law was enacted, and by just 20% in the five years afterward. One reason for the flattening out was the recession, another is that the higher deductibles and co-pays employers and insurance companies increasingly require are forcing consumers to be more thrifty in shopping for medical care.

Read More