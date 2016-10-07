How to watch the second presidential debate on CNN

Story highlights Want to watch the second debate on CNN?

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Sunday will take the stage for their second debate

Washington (CNN) It's almost time for round two of the official presidential debates. Here's how to watch it on CNN.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will take the stage for the second of three presidential debates, on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

CNN will air the event in its entirety on its networks as well as through a live stream on CNN.com CNN Politics will host a live blog offering instant analysis and reaction as the debate unfolds at the top of the page, and CNN's Reality Check Team will also conduct live fact-checking.

CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Martha Raddatz will moderate the event, due to last for 90 minutes.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, a bipartisan organization that manages the official contests, will host the event at Washington University in St. Louis.

