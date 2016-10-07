WikiLeaks posts emails hacked from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta

Story highlights
- Thousands of emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman were released Friday
- The hacked emails from John Podesta were released just hours after the U.S. accused Russia of trying to hack its elections
Washington (CNN)Thousands of hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, were posted online Friday evening, just hours after US officials accused Russia of a coordinated hacking campaign aimed at altering November's elections.
WikiLeaks, which has been alleged to work with Russia, posted more than 2,000 emails from Podesta and promises to post more from a trove of more than 50,000 the group said it has access to.
The emails range from menial email blasts and newsletters to highly sensitive internal campaign discussions from inside the Clinton campaign as they were facing a strong primary challenge from Sen. Bernie Sanders.
A request for comment from the Clinton campaign and Podesta were not immediately returned Friday evening.
The posting of Podesta's emails comes just hours after top national security officials accused Russia of trying to influence the US elections through highly-coordinated hacks.
Podesta has not yet commented on the release of his own emails, but tied Friday's accusations of a Russian hacking campaign to Donald Trump.
"The world now knows, beyond the shadow of any doubt, that the hack of the Democratic National Committee was carried out by the Russian government in a clear attempt to interfere with the integrity of our elections. The only remaining question is why Donald Trump continues to make apologies for the Russians."