WikiLeaks posts emails hacked from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta

Story highlights Thousands of emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman were released Friday

The hacked emails from John Podesta were released just hours after the U.S. accused Russia of trying to hack its elections

Washington (CNN) Thousands of hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, were posted online Friday evening, just hours after US officials accused Russia of a coordinated hacking campaign aimed at altering November's elections.

WikiLeaks, which has been alleged to work with Russia, posted more than 2,000 emails from Podesta and promises to post more from a trove of more than 50,000 the group said it has access to.

The emails range from menial email blasts and newsletters to highly sensitive internal campaign discussions from inside the Clinton campaign as they were facing a strong primary challenge from Sen. Bernie Sanders.

A request for comment from the Clinton campaign and Podesta were not immediately returned Friday evening.

