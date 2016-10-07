Breaking News

WikiLeaks posts emails hacked from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta

By Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 6:51 PM ET, Fri October 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Five minutes with John Podesta
five minutes with john podesta_00021515

    JUST WATCHED

    Five minutes with John Podesta

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(55 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Thousands of emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman were released Friday
  • The hacked emails from John Podesta were released just hours after the U.S. accused Russia of trying to hack its elections

Washington (CNN)Thousands of hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, were posted online Friday evening, just hours after US officials accused Russia of a coordinated hacking campaign aimed at altering November's elections.

WikiLeaks, which has been alleged to work with Russia, posted more than 2,000 emails from Podesta and promises to post more from a trove of more than 50,000 the group said it has access to.
    The emails range from menial email blasts and newsletters to highly sensitive internal campaign discussions from inside the Clinton campaign as they were facing a strong primary challenge from Sen. Bernie Sanders.
    A request for comment from the Clinton campaign and Podesta were not immediately returned Friday evening.
    The posting of Podesta's emails comes just hours after top national security officials accused Russia of trying to influence the US elections through highly-coordinated hacks.
    Read More
    US accuses Russia of trying to interfere with 2016 election
    Podesta has not yet commented on the release of his own emails, but tied Friday's accusations of a Russian hacking campaign to Donald Trump.
    "The world now knows, beyond the shadow of any doubt, that the hack of the Democratic National Committee was carried out by the Russian government in a clear attempt to interfere with the integrity of our elections. The only remaining question is why Donald Trump continues to make apologies for the Russians."