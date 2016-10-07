A fact-check of Clinton's stump speech

Story highlights Hillary Clinton made a few falsehoods in a recent stump speech

Some include Trump's statements on the auto industry and the federal minimum wage

(CNN) Hillary Clinton made four big claims during a recent stump speech while on the trail -- but how accurate were they?

CNN's Jake Tapper, in collaboration with FactCheck.org, looked into the validity of some of the Democratic presidential candidate's statements during a September campaign stop in Hampton, Illinois.

First up: Donald Trump thinks wages are too high. This one gets a little complicated: The Republican presidential candidate did use those words in a November debate, but the question was about raising the federal minimum wage to $15 -- a part Clinton fails to mention.

Second: Trump doesn't want to raise the national minimum wage. Clinton's correct on this one -- partly. Trump has previously said he opposes raising the federal minimum wage, but would allow states to "call the shots."

But later, in late July after clinching his nomination, Trump said the federal minimum wage should go up from the current $7.25 to $10 per hour.

