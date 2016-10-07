Story highlights South Carolina, which is also in the path of the storm, extended its voter registration

Democrats and election experts piled on Scott

Washington (CNN) As the deadly Hurricane Matthew cuts a devastating path up the US coastline on Friday, the seeds of a political feud over the storm are already growing.

Major natural disasters the month before an election always have political consequences, and with the crucial battleground state of Florida being among the first hit by the storm, campaigning has been interrupted in a state both sides see as a path to the presidency.

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said his state wouldn't extend voter registration deadlines, after a Hillary Clinton spokesman said they should consider it. The Republican governor said "people have had time to register."

The deadline to register in Florida is Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told reporters Thursday that the campaign's "hope would be that a little bit more time will be given for people who were expecting to be able to get registered before the election."

