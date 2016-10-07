New Clinton ad questions Trump's fitness to command nuke arsenal

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign is warning Americans of a future in which Donald Trump is in control of the US's nuclear arsenal in a new ad featuring a former nuclear missile launch officer.

The 30-second ad, which is running on national cable TV and in six battleground states, according to a Clinton official, marks the campaign's most direct warning yet to voters that Trump is too erratic to be commander-in-chief and could endanger the country and the world's safety and security as president. It includes an image of a missile inside a silo as an alarm sounds in the background.

The ad, entitled "Silo," splices the first person testimonial of a former nuclear missile launch officer with comments Trump has made, including saying he wants to "bomb the s--- out of" ISIS, wanting to be "unpredictable" and declaring: "I love war."

It was put together before The Washington Post published a bombshell story on stunningly demeaning comments Trump made about women in 2005.

In the ad, former Air Force officer Bruce Blair, who is now an arms control scholar at Princeton University, reflects on his time as a launch officer controlling intercontinental ballistic missiles.

