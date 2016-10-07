Story highlights The Syrian civil war has caused problems for Johnson after he appeared not to know what Aleppo was

The libertarian candidate has promised to pardon NSA leaker Edward Snowden

(CNN) Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson said Friday that the US must work hand in hand with Russia and China to solve pressing problems such as Syria and North Korea.

"There is only one solution to Syria, and that's being hand in hand with Russia diplomatically to solve that," he said while responding to audience questions following a foreign policy address at the University of Chicago. "There is no other solution to Syria other than involving Russia."

Similarly, he said, "There is no solution to North Korea without joining hands with China to achieve that diplomatically."

He spoke soon after Secretary of State John Kerry blasted Russia for committing war crimes alongside the regime of its ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, after several rounds of intensive diplomacy with Moscow gave way to further violence in the besieged city of Aleppo.

The Syrian civil war has caused problems for Johnson in his bid to win the presidency as a third-party candidate after he appeared not to know what Aleppo was.

