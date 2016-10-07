12 times Donald Trump declared his 'respect' for women

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Just let him tell you. Over and over again.

At odds with the newly uncovered tape, here are 12 times Trump told voters about his deep reverence for women:

1. "I cherish women. I want to help women. I'm going to do things for women that no other candidate will be able to do."

2. "The media is so after me on women. Wow, this is a tough business. Nobody has more respect for women than Donald Trump!"

3. "First of all, nobody respects women more than Donald Trump, I'll tell you. Nobody respects women more. My daughter Ivanka always says, 'Daddy, nobody respects women more than you, Daddy, what are they talking about?'"

May 6, 2016, at a rally in Eugene, Oregon

4. "Hillary Clinton just ordered $80 million worth of hit ads on Donald trump -- and it's hit ads on Donald Trump and women. Nobody respects women more than I do."

May 7, 2016, at a rally in Lynden, Washington

5. "She can't talk about me because nobody respects women more than Donald Trump, and I will be better for women by a big factor than Hillary Clinton, who frankly, I don't even think will be good to women."

6. "I was so furious at that story, because there's nobody that respects women more than I do, Sean, you know that. And I treat women with respect. And I have -- we all have fun. We all have good times."

7. "(Hillary Clinton) said this guy has demonstrated a penchant for sexism. Nobody respects women more than Donald Trump."

8. "I have more respect for women than Hillary Clinton has. I have more respect than Hillary Clinton, OK? I will take care of this country far better than Hillary."

9. "They say, 'You can't say that because it's sexist.' I say: 'What's sexist about it?' I respect women more than I respect men. ... I have great respect, admiration, and I cherish women."

Sept. 23, 2015, at first referring to criticism of GOP primary candidate Carly Fiorina, during a speech in South Carolina

Donald Trump: 'I respect women more than I respect men'

10. "I have tremendous respect for women, and I am going to protect women. ... (My daughter Ivanka) said, 'Dad, you respect and love women so much, could you talk about it more because people don't really understand how you feel.'"

11. "I respect women incredibly. I have had women working for me in positions that they've never worked in terms of construction, in terms of so many different jobs. ... I respect women, I love women, I cherish women. You know, Hillary Clinton said, 'he shouldn't cherish,' well I said, I do cherish, I love women."

Oct 12, 2015, in response to a young woman's question at an event in New Hampshire

12. "A lot of that was done for the purpose of entertainment, there's nobody that has more respect for women than I do."