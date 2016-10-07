Head of Trump's religious advisory board dismisses vulgar remarks

Story highlights "Everybody falls short of a standard of perfection," Ralph Reed

Washington (CNN) The head of Donald Trump's religious advisory board on Friday shrugged off incendiary comments made by the GOP presidential nominee a decade ago in which he bragged about being able to grope women.

"I've listened to the tape. My view is that people of faith are voting for president on issues like who will defend and protect unborn life, defund Planned Parenthood, grow the economy and create jobs, oppose the Iran nuclear deal," Ralph Reed told CNN. "I think a 10-year-old tape of a private conversation with a TV talk show host ranks pretty low on their hierarchy of their concerns."

Nearly 80% of white evangelical voters back Trump, according to a recent Pew Research Center

Reed, chairman and founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a Christian conservative non-profit, called the 11-year-old recordings "ancient" and said they do not change his view of the businessman at all.

"Everybody falls short of a standard of perfection but Donald Trump's been married to Melania for 10,11, 12 years now," he said. "And he has a great family and has a tremendous relationship with his children."

