Critical counties: Cuyahoga County, Ohio, could be Clinton's bright spot

Critical Counties is a CNN series exploring 11 counties around the country that chief national correspondent John King has identified as key in the 2016 election. These counties could play an outsize role in the election and offer an instructive example of what the political parties have accomplished. Cuyahoga County is the sixth county in the series, which runs through Election Day. Explore the other critical counties.

Things don't look great for Hillary Clinton in Ohio — and her campaign shows it.

Clinton has visited this battleground state a lot less than others. Although she had a banner week in Ohio — grabbing the endorsement of the one and only LeBron James, star of the Cleveland Cavaliers — her husband, former President Bill Clinton, put a damper on things with his criticism of Obamacare.

And Republicans have made plain their intention to go after the vote in the heart of an area Clinton should reliably win: Cuyahoga County.

With its principle city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County is a more urban, African-American and impoverished area than much of the rest of Ohio. Google Trends data show above-average interest in police brutality, race and guns. Twelve-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by a police officer-in-training in 2014 in Cleveland, which could explain the county's high interest. Polling consistently has shown Donald Trump's poor performance in areas like this, and the Republican nominee keeps controversial stances on those search topics.

If Clinton can get Cuyahoga County to turn out, it could help her keep Ohio in play. But if the Republican Party's extensive efforts in the battleground state are effective and Cleveland opts to stay home on Election Day, Trump will win Ohio.

Read More