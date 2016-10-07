State Department to release new batch of Clinton emails

Story highlights State Department will release emails recovered from Hillary Clinton's private server Friday

It will also produce more emails later this month and in November, just 4 days before Election Day

Washington (CNN) The State Department will release up to 350 pages of emails recovered by the FBI as part of their investigation into Hillary Clinton's private server Friday.

The release is the first of four large productions before Election Day, with more expected in the months after.

That production schedule comes as the result of several Freedom of Information Act lawsuits filed by the conservative legal watchdog group Judicial Watch and VICE News journalist Jason Leopold, seeking information about the former secretary of State's tenure in office.

Here's the latest in the Clinton email saga:

Didn't the State Department already release Clinton's emails?

