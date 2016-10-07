Washington (CNN) Chance the Rapper has officially endorsed Hillary Clinton, and while that might not come as a surprise since Clinton has been racking up rapper endorsements since 2014, his reasons for backing the Democratic nominee differ from some of his peers.

But for Chance, who released his new album "Coloring Book" in May, it was more about what Clinton has to offer.

Clinton touted the popular rapper's endorsement, thanking him in a tweet Thursday.

"I'm not sure if it's because she's a woman or because Donald Trump just has a stronghold on the media at this time, but she's unfairly treated," he said.

The "No Problem" rapper has addressed police brutality in his music and has spoken out in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement -- an issue that Clinton has addressed throughout her campaign.

The rapper said that while he is unsure about Clinton's policies, when it comes to choosing between Clinton and Trump, he is for the Democrat "by far."

"I can't really speak on her policies, but I feel a certain connection to Hillary Clinton that's just not there with Donald Trump," he said.

Politics As Usual? Smh lol. I had to I'm sorry. pic.twitter.com/ur0Ad6LX76 — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) September 5, 2016

Former President Bill Clinton attended a Chance the Rapper show when he made a surprise appearance at the "Made in America" music festival in Philadelphia last month.

There, Clinton stood near Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who was celebrating her 35th birthday, as Chance sang Happy Birthday.

Pres Clinton hanging out at Made in America, listening to Chance the Rapper's performance pic.twitter.com/kGhCuvJV1v — adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) September 5, 2016

The former president was also seen earlier chatting with Chance and other celebrities like Carmelo Anthony.