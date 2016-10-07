Story highlights Juliette Kayyem: As Hurricane Matthew nears, why the "tough love"?

Lessons learned hard way from Hurricane Katrina are guiding evacuation orders

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem is the author of the best-selling "Security Mom: An Unclassified Guide to Protecting Our Homeland and Your Home." She is a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School, a former assistant secretary of homeland security in the Obama administration and founder of Kayyem Solutions, a security consulting firm. As widely reported, on Friday Kayyem is meeting with Hillary Clinton to discuss homeland security issues. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) With Hurricane Matthew, there is no messing around. The warnings are clear -- evacuate if you are in an area where the powerful storm is heading.

The language from first responders, mayors and the governors in impacted states is not wrapped in bows and ribbons. If you stay, you are on your own. This hurricane is serious and strong and the lessons learned from previous tragedies are guiding a lot of the activity before the storm makes landfall.

In short, let me be the first to say it. You don't want your last words to be, "I'm such an idiot."

Why all this tough love talk from officials? Mostly it's based on years of training and assessing past mistakes. First, these evacuations are not mandatory. In other words, you will not be forced out -- but they also are not just "voluntary."

What could that possibly mean? It means officials are not suggesting you leave -- they are strongly urging you to do so. If you do not you are on your own and, after a certain period of time, first responders will not answer your calls for help.

Read More