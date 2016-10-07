Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approaches the coast on October 6. Hurricane Matthew is now a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph, according to the latest National Hurricane Center advisory.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A police officer walks along the beach as waves crash ashore as Hurricane Matthew approaches on Thursday, October 6, in Singer Island, Florida.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
The first outer bands of rain from Hurricane Matthew pass over downtown Orlando, Florida, on Thursday evening, October 6.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A lifeguard patrols the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, October 6. The head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, Capt. Stephen Russell, said there were many downed trees and power lines, but no reports of casualties.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lack a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
Hurricane Matthew approaches US coast after hitting Caribbean
A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.