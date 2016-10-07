'Birth of a Nation': A historical injustice

Story highlights On Friday, Nate Parker's "The Birth of a Nation" comes to theaters nationwide

Clay Cane: Film is riddled with historical inaccuracies and falsehoods that undermine significance of Nat Turner's rebellion

Clay Cane is a New York-based journalist, author and documentary filmmaker. He is the author of the forthcoming "Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God, and Race." The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Nat Turner's 1831 slave revolt is a watershed moment in American history. The preacher-turned-rebel led an insurrection that resulted in the murders of over 60 white women, men and children in Southampton, Virginia. Many scholars mark the rebellion as the catalyst for the civil war, placing fear in the hearts and minds of slave owners, letting them know slavery would not last forever.

As a student of African-American studies, I have waited for years to see a cinematic depiction of Nat Turner, which is no easy feat. His story is complex, nuanced and iconic. Therefore, I admit my opinion about "The Birth of a Nation," the highly anticipated film by Nate Parker, might be biased. Nonetheless, Turner's story deserved better, and first-time writer and director Nate Parker failed to deliver. With unforgivable inaccuracies, a complete reinvention of Turner's identity and failure to appropriately highlight the slave rebellion -- the most important part of Turner's story -- "Birth of a Nation" is a historical injustice.

Clay Cane

Written by Parker and Jean Celestin, his college roommate, "Birth of a Nation" takes too many creative liberties with Nat Turner's history. To begin, the Fox Searchlight film spends nearly an hour showcasing the romance of Nat Turner and his alleged wife, Cherry. And yet there is little historical evidence to support this relationship. By most accounts , "Nat never acknowledged a wife in his later writings, and may not have thought this marriage valid. Cherry did have children, but they were likely [his owner] Samuel Turner's." Parker also made Turner a father, but there is little evidence that Turner had children.

Though the history might be difficult to confirm, and there is a possibility Turner was married, Nate Parker's creative decision to focus on Turner as a father and husband is perplexing. Instead of exploring key parts of Turner's story -- that he was sold to several plantations, ran away from one of his masters (and returned a month later because of visions) and confessed in jail, a firsthand account of which was written and published later by his lawyer -- Parker ignored those details.

Biopics are never entirely historically accurate, nor should they necessarily be held to the same standards as nonfiction works. However, Parker's creative liberties crossed the line when he fabricated Turner's motivation for the legendary slave revolt. All accounts say Nat Turner's inspiration for rebelling was via divine vision. Strangely, in Parker and Celestin's version, Turner was motivated to revolt as a result of his wife being raped, which is not true

Read More