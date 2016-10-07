Story highlights Nico Rosberg fastest in practice ahead Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton 23 points behind teammate in championship

(CNN) Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg is pressing home his advantage over teammate and rival Lewis Hamilton,setting the fastest time in practice ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

Rosberg's fastest lap was just 0.072 seconds ahead of Hamilton but the German dealt a psychological blow to the Briton ahead of Saturday's qualifying sessions.

Rosberg leads the overall standings by 23 points after Hamilton's catastrophic engine failure in Malaysia left him fuming.

Hamilton, the world champion in each of the last two seasons, was leading the race at Sepang when his engine blew on the 41st lap, allowing Rosberg to take third place and a lead in the overall driver standings.

Hamilton described the pain of the failure as "indescribable" and demanded answers from his team -- though he later used his Twitter account to praise them for their hard work.

Read More